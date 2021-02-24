Flor Polo and her family are going through a very difficult time, since – after revealing that she and Nestor Villanueva tested positive for the coronavirus – she assured that so far they suffer from the aftermath of the disease.

Through a link with America today, he said that his recovery is not going as well as he expected, a situation that has worried Susy Díaz.

“I had a relapse. From one moment to another my back started to hurt, I was agitated. So I have to be in bed, at rest. The virus has left its consequences and I have to rest. I have already passed the 15 days, but I have few defenses and that makes me lie down, ”he said.

At these words, Susy diaz, who was on the set of the program, was quite affected. She recounted the hard times she went through when she found out about her daughter’s situation.

“Yesterday I felt Florcita’s voice very bad. They came from the polyclinic and thank God that, with the oximeter, my daughter was saturating normal, 98%. The smell, the taste of the food was returning, it is a process and yesterday I felt bad, “he said.

“I was in a work meeting when I found out. I got sick yesterday. I can’t have worries and I was just meeting with my friend. She told me to calm down, “he added Susy Diaz.

On the other hand, Janet Barboza commented on the change that ‘Florcita’ Polo has witnessed since she contracted the virus.

“It is not the Flower that we are used to seeing, full of charisma, spreading its joy. Now I see her totally crestfallen, “he said.

Flor Polo, latest news:

