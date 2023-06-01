Won! Flor Polo and Nestor Villanueva They are in a legal dispute after the singer sued the mother of his two children for physical and psychological violence against minors. However the Public ministry made the decision to file the case for finding inconsistencies in Villanueva’s arguments. Polo’s lawyer, Ysmael Castillo, gave details of the judicial process while Néstor indicated that he would appeal the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office and that it is not the end.

What did Flor Polo’s lawyer say about Néstor Villanueva?

The lawyer Ysmael Castillo, who is also the legal representative of Susy Díaz and Flor Polo, explained the reasons why his client won the case. Let us remember that Néstor Villanueva sued Flor Polo and alleged that she treated her children badly; however, the lawyer denied this.

“Since the complaint was born, there were many inconsistencies, many contradictions on the part of the man. The Prosecutor’s Office opted to carry out a Gesell camera and psychological therapy in which it revealed that there was no type of physical and psychological aggression on the part of my client.”indicated.

In addition, Castillo assured that he is evaluating with the daughter of Susy Díaz to take legal action against the singer, since this complaint has harmed his public image and as a mother of the family.

What did Néstor Villanueva say about his dispute with Flor Polo?

For her part, the ex-partner of ‘Florcita’ contacted “América today and declared that she was not going to give up and that she would continue to take legal action against her.

“Everything is judicialized. I’m going to talk to the lawyer and as Rocky Balboa would say: “One more round, I haven’t heard the ring”said.

