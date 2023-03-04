susy diaz He assured that he had deposited the sum of 1,300 soles to his daughter Flor Polo so that she could buy the list of supplies for her grandchildren. Nestor Vllanueva would be conspicuous by its absence.

flower pole He shared on his social networks that he has already made purchases of supplies for his children; however, what is surprising is that it would seem that Nestor Villanueva you would not be taking charge of the expenses for the start of classes. This, after what was mentioned by susy diaz, who claimed to have deposited 1,300 soles to her daughter to cover her grandchildren’s school supplies. On his part, the cumbiambero came out to deny that he had not contributed financially to the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos.

“It is unfortunate that they wanted to make me feel bad at the national level, saying so many things about me. I have a clear conscience and I will continue working for the good of my children and my family“Néstor Villanueva replied after it was revealed that he does not care about the expenses of his minors.

Néstor claims to know nothing about the life of Flor Polo

After their separation, the only thing that keeps Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva together are their two children, as Susy Díaz’s ex-son-in-law recently said when asked about the background of the new partner of the mother of his children.

“Look, the truth is that I don’t have the slightest idea, I don’t know what Flor is doing with her life. Brother, I am in another, worried about my artistic career, ”she expressed.

Nestor Villanueva marks the distance from Flor Polo. Photo: composition LR/ América TV/ Instagram

Flor Polo denied relationship with gallant with a criminal record

flower pole had shown who was said to be his outgoing and after “Magaly TV, the firm” showed that said lover had a police record, the daughter of Susy Díaz came out to clarify in “You are in all” that she was single and downplayed what Mentioned by the ‘Magpie’.

What police record does the alleged boyfriend of Flor Polo have?

Flor Polo would have given herself a new chance in love and would be having a new romance with Luiggi Yarasca. However, what draws the attention of this new character in her life is that she has a long list of criminal records. Here is the enumeration: