Flower Pole continues under the spotlight after confrontations with her ex-partner and father of her children, Néstor Villanueva; in addition to the issue of his brothers' dispute over their father's inheritance Augusto Polo Campos. Despite all this, Susy Díaz's daughter continues to work and recently referred to the possibility of giving herself a new opportunity on a sentimental level, she even hinted that I could be meeting someoneas he claims to be going through a happy stage in his life.

What did Flor Polo say about Néstor Villanueva?

The Peruvian entertainment figure spoke about the legal dispute he has with Nestor Villanueva. A few days ago, the singer gave an interview to the Sunday program 'Día D', in which he tearfully asked his ex-wife to let him see her children, despite having a previous conciliation.

“Flor, I ask you, please, let me see my children, at least for a moment (…) I know that you are a good mother, that you are doing a lot for them, but I ask you… let me see my champions”said the visibly affected artist.

Néstor Villanueva affirms that they do not let him see his children. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Along these lines, when the daughter of Susy Díaz and Augusto Polo Campos When they asked her about this topic, she ruled out that the refusal was on her part: “It's not that I don't want you to see them, the detail is that everything is judicialized by the Judicial Branch, that's why I prefer not to touch the subject for my treasures (children), I need them to be well. I have started 2024 calmly and I want to continue like this“, he expressed.

Does Flor Polo have a new love?

After some disappointments in the sentimental field, Flor Polo is optimistic and does not rule out falling in love again at some point of her life, she even states that she still believes in marriage and that in the future we could see her dressed in white again at the altar.

Flor Polo spoke about her sentimental situation. Photo: Latina

In addition, the show's figure claimed to be fine and is playing a mystery about whether she already has a new suitor: “Am I alone? As you know, I may have already arrived. I am happy, content, in a wonderful stage. I do believe in marriage, why not? Of course I do,” said.

Is Flor Polo in dispute over her father's inheritance?

Recently, the children of the remembered Augusto Polo Campos were under the public eye for their legal dispute over the heritage of the Peruvian singer-songwriter. Regarding the topic, Flower Pole He preferred to distance himself and stressed that he already has his own acquisitions thanks to his work and effort over the years.

“I am here inviting people to buy their lot (…). For example, a button, I'm working. “I am a chambeadora woman, I already have my land, something of my own”he declared to 'Préndete'.

Recently, when asked about it again, Susy Díaz's only daughter preferred not to give more details and stay out of it: “EIt's not going to be resolved in private, we took an oath and out of respect for him I will not talk about that issue.“, he stated.

