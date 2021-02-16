Flor Polo recently confirmed that she was diagnosed with coronavirus with her husband Nestor Villanueva and during an interview in America today he recounted the difficult moments he experienced due to the disease.

The daughter of Susy diaz told the hosts of the show that he is still experiencing symptoms, despite being in the second week of the incubation period. “I get agitated, my chest hurts a little, I’m very tired,” he said.

Ethel Pozo was concerned for the well-being of the couple’s two children. However, the interviewee said that they are both healthy and isolated.

Flor Polo could not help but break when talking about the situation of Néstor Villanueva: “He is still ill, he continues to cough a little, but I thank God because he gave us a new chance at life.”

Finally, he recommended that viewers continue to carry out preventive measures against the second wave of coronavirus in Peru.

“This is not a game, folks. I was infected and here I am to tell my experience … It is not easy. Friends, please take care, this is not a game. It’s really terrible”, He expressed through tears.

Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva tested positive for coronavirus

Susy Díaz’s heiress told a local media that she and her husband were infected with COVID-19 and that she began to feel strong symptoms days before her birthday, which was celebrated on February 11.

“I never thought of spending my birthday in bed, but there is something that happens. I’m taking great care of myself to get out of this soon, happily the worst is over, “he said. Flower Polo.

