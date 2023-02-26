He doesn’t say “no” to love! flower pole He confirmed that he lives a romance with Luiggi Yarasca and, apparently, he would be aware of the illegal acts that this character committed in the past.

after divorcing Nestor Villanueva, flower pole she was away from scandals and decided to focus on her business. Months passed and Susy Díaz’s daughter met a man who is now her new love, Luiggi Yarasca Martínez. Magaly Medina and her production team investigated who this character is, but they were surprised to discover that the young man was not clean and had more than one encounter with the Peruvian National Police. For this reason, the popular ‘Urraca’ sent wise advice to the businesswoman.

The background list of Luiggi Yarasca, Flor Polo’s boyfriend

Magaly Medina did not ignore the new romance she is experiencing flower pole with Luiggi Yarasca and released a note to inform who this new celebrity character is and what his background is. Great was the surprise of the viewers when they saw that Susy Diaz’s son-in-law had a series of problems with the Police.

He drove while intoxicated.

Disobedience or resistance to authority.

Illicit distribution of drugs.

However, Flor Polo would be aware of Luiggi Yarasca’s attitudes towards the Peruvian National Police, since, during the interview, the model told him the following: “Love, listen to me. They did the interview with my mother. They have not touched the issue of the car, that they arrested you. It has not come out at any time, so calm down on that side. They have found out that you have a son. ”

Magaly Medina’s wise advice to Flor Polo

Given the list of criminal records that Luiggi Yarasca has, Magaly Medina decided to give advice to flower polewho seems to be excited again, despite the large number of conflicts he suffered in the past with Néstor Villanueva.

“You should get a little more fly and find out about her friendly environment. Be careful, she has a police record. Investigate it. Florcita, we already gave you the clue. The rest is your job. We are concerned about Florcita’s emotional stability because we know her and she is ours friend,” said the ATV figure.

Magaly Meduina sends a warning to Flor Polo about her new romance. Photo: LR composition/ ATV capture

What does Luiggi Yarasca, Flor Polo’s new partner, do?

According to what was said in the program Magaly MedinaLuiggi Yarasca is a 33-year-old entrepreneur and met flower pole when this businessman carried out an activation and decided to invite her to animate the event.

Flor Polo tries to hide information from her boyfriend

After making their romance official, flower pole She spoke with her boyfriend to inform him that she had already given the interview and assured him that there were some details that she did not tell. “Love, I’ve already spoken, they interviewed my mom. They haven’t touched on the issue of the car, that they stopped you, so don’t worry on that side.”

Does Néstor Villanueva know about Flor Polo’s new relationship?

In conversation with a local media, Nestor Villanueva He assured that he was not aware of his ex-wife’s new lover flower pole. “Look, the truth is that I don’t have the slightest idea, I don’t know what Flor is doing with her life, Brother, I’m in another, worried about my artistic career,” he told El Popular.