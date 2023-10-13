In ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ The first elimination night of the fourth season took place. So this Thursday, October 12, Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Ximena Hoyos, Renato Rossini Jr. and Flor Polo They did their best not to become the first participant to leave the competition. As recalled, in the second episode of the new edition of the reality show, Peláez surprised everyone by revealing that at this stage there will no longer be a repechage week, so the contestants will leave permanently.

After a night of complicated culinary challenges, judges Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías decided that Flower Pole It is the first eliminated of the season. Susy Díaz’s daughter was very grateful for having been part of Latina’s space. On the other hand, her colleagues Sergio, Ximena and Renato managed to overcome this instance and will keep their places.

