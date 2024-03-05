'Little Flower' Polo, a well-known businesswoman and entertainment figure, faces a complicated situation after being fined by the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) with a sum that exceeds 9,000 soles. This measure was taken due to an offense considered serious in the context of the political and public activities in which Polo was involved.

The case of 'Florcita' Polo has gained relevance not only because of her public figure but also because of the legal and political implications that it entails. The sanction imposed sparked a broad debate about the responsibilities of citizens and public figures during electoral periods, which puts the focus on the importance of compliance with current regulations.

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo reveals that she still believes in marriage and does she have a new love?: “It may have already arrived”

Why was Flor Polo sanctioned by ONPE?

Flower Pole She was sanctioned with a fine amounting to more than 9,000 soles, a considerable amount that the businesswoman will have to face due to infractions related to Peruvian electoral regulations. The specific fine amounts to 9,270 soles, which represents a significant figure for any citizen and, in this case, highlights the consequences of not adhering to the regulations established by the ONPE.

The fine imposed on 'Florcita' Polo derives from the omission to inform the state entity about the financial statements of her campaign as a councilor in the Municipality of La Molina in the process of municipal and regional elections last 2022. Let us remember that the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos and Susy Díaz ran for office from the Somos Perú party.

Flor Polo must address the fine to the corresponding entity. Photo: The Republic

“Sanction the citizen Flor de María de los Milagros Polo Díaz, former candidate for district councilor of La Molina, with a fine of one and eight tenths (1.8) UIT for not complying with the presentation of the financial information of the contributions, income received and expenses incurred during the 2022 Municipal Election campaign,” reads the resolution issued by the ONPE.

YOU CAN SEE: Eldest son of Augusto Polo Campos denies Susy Díaz and 'Florcita' in controversy over inheritance from his father

Will Flor Polo be able to split the fine with the ONPE?

Given the financial situation that the payment of a fine of this magnitude implies, 'Little Flower' Polo You have the option of paying the penalty in installments. This means that you will be able to make the payment in parts, which represents an alternative that alleviates the immediate financial burden on the businesswoman. This measure is part of the options that ONPE offers citizens to guarantee compliance with sanctions and thus facilitate the regularization of legal situations without representing a devastating impact on the individual.

The process to split a fine imposed by the ONPE generally follows a series of structured steps to allow the offender to manage payment in a more flexible manner. Offenders interested in splitting a fine should contact ONPE directly or visit their website to obtain detailed and updated information about the process.

#Flor #Polo #fined #ONPE #businesswoman #pay #soles #entity