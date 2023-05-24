flower pole She told La República at the premiere of the video clip for Las Sabrosas de la Cumbia in which she is the protagonist and revealed that she was happy about the opportunities around work. In addition, the conceited Susy Díaz revealed that she already has a new love and remains optimistic. However, she stated that she will not present it to the cameras because Luiggi Yarasca not a middle person. Subsequently, the businesswoman stated that there is no problem with the fact that the press follows them, since she is a public figure and he understands her work very well.

What did Flor Polo say about her new partner?

flower pole He could not escape the questions that the reporter from La República asked him about his new partner and affirmed that he feels happy after believing in love again. “Florcita, who is the love that stole your heart?” Said the reporter from La República, to which Flor Polo responded with obvious nervousness: “She is a person who is not public, so I do not want to present her (to the press), I want to take good care of her”. Later, he expressed: “He understands my work, what’s more, he met me working, so I’m not happy at all.”

Flor Polo reveals that Néstor Villanueva does not comply with child support

The businesswoman Flor Polo indicated that the amount that Néstor Villanueva gives her for maintenance is not enough to cover the expenses of her two youngest children.

“Waiting for the end of the month to give 250 soles that are not enough for anything. I have to do wonders, I’m hoarse because I’ve gone to work in the jungle to continue raising my children. I pay for a private school for both of them and on top of that they got sick the other time. Who bears the costs? Me, because 250 soles are not enough for anything. I am a single mother because that is not enough”, said Flor Polo.

