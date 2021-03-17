Flor Polo Díaz and Néstor Villanueva, who overcame COVID-19 together, starred in a romantic moment by renewing their wedding vows this Wednesday, March 17, in full live broadcast of the América program today.

“Since we have this fund (Friendship Park in Surco), I want to take advantage … It is the right time to be able to do this renewal of vows …”, said the cumbia singer, and then place a ring on his hand of his wife. “God gives us one more test to be together,” he added.

Faced with this surprise, Flor Polo, who suffered from anemia during her fight against the coronavirus, was very excited and thanked her husband for having given her support in each of the challenges they have had to take on as a couple.

“You surprised me a lot. You know that I have not had beautiful days because I lost a very dear family member and you have always been with me, giving me the courage and strength to move forward. I love you very much, I adore you. Thank you for being with me in the good and bad moments of my life, ”said Susy Díaz’s daughter, her voice cracking.

Flor Polo is reunited with Susy Díaz after overcoming the coronavirus

Flor Polo Díaz lived an emotional reunion with her mother, Susy Díaz, on the set of America today after having successfully defeated COVID-19.

“I was very scared, this disease is very terrible. I thought the worst, this disease consumed me a lot, “said Florcita after more than 60 days without being able to be with her mother.

