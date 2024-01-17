The businesswoman Flower Pole is back in the public eye. This time it is due to the legal dispute that he faces together with his brothers, children of Augusto Polo Campos, over the inheritance that his father left when he died on January 17, 2018. Four years after his sensitive death, Flor remembered it in their social networks with a heartfelt message. In that space, she placed a heartfelt video. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz promotes the sale of thesis on the internet and generates controversy on networks: “No, is this serious?”

What did Flor Polo say about her father, Augusto Polo Campos?

Through their Instagram stories, the popular 'Little Flower' She remembered that, on this day, January 17, six years ago, she lost her father at the age of 85.

“On a day like today you went to heaven, because God wanted it that way. Although the months and years pass, we will always remember you and carry you in our hearts. Those of us who love you will never forget you. “I miss you so much, dad.” reads in the clip.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz reveals that Flor Polo protected the assets of Augusto Polo Campos: “It was his last wish”

What tribute was paid to Augusto Polo Campos?

In commemoration of the fourth year of his departure, Panamericana Television He performed a tribute with various local singers, who performed his most memorable compositions such as 'Contigo Perú' and 'When my guitar cries'.

In the programs 'Préndete' and 'Todo se filtra', his ex-wife, former congresswoman Susy Díaz, was present, who listened to the artists and recalled various anecdotes about her daughter's father. On the set, she said that she had rented an apartment for Florcita in front of Augusto Polo Campos' house.

#Flor #Polo #dedicates #moving #letter #father #Augusto #midst #dispute #brothers