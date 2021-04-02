Susy Díaz’s brother died after a long fight against COVID-19, as reported Flor Polo, daughter of the former congresswoman. The family of the television figure is going through a terrible moment because they have already lost two more relatives to coronavirus.

Through Instagram, Flower Polo He mourned the loss of his uncle Alfredo with a heartfelt message dedicated to him. He expressed his admiration for the strength he showed during the time he was hospitalized.

“Uncle Alfredo, you fought to the end to be able to defeat this terrible disease, but your body could no longer resist and now you are resting in peace. I still can’t believe you’re not with us anymore. I’m going to miss you so much, man. Thank you for everything … Rest in peace, dear uncle ”, wrote the daughter of singer-songwriter Augusto Polo Campos.

For its part, Susy diaz has not yet ruled on the matter. According to the comedian Manolo Rojas, she preferred to keep in reserve this difficult stage that she lived with her family.

“I take this audacity because I spoke to her. She doesn’t say anything, but I ask Fiorella Molinelli (president of EsSalud), because Susy is very desperate”, the comedian mentioned.

On Thursday, March 1, the same day as the brother of Susy diaz died of COVID-19, Flor Polo asked for support to get an ICU bed for her east. In addition, he referred to his other two relatives who have lost their lives due to the disease.

“We want that nightmare to end, because it is horrible. A week and a half ago my uncle passed away, a few days later, my cousin passed away, now my uncle is sick. He’s boarding school, but now his life depends on a bed ICU“He said during an interview for America today.

The reunion of Flor Polo and Susy Díaz after overcoming COVID-19

On March 15, after 60 days without seeing each other in person, Susy Díaz and her daughter Flor Polo met during the live broadcast of the América Hoy program.

“I wanted to go see you, to take care of you, but for my health I couldn’t … I saw that he wasn’t eating, his hunger was gone. But, I got something for anemia … I love you daughter, “said the former congresswoman.

