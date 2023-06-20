The fans speculate! The popular folk singer known as pilena flowerwhose real name is Haydee Quispemade strong comments against the new generation of singers of this musical rhythm in a recent interview published in TikTokmade by the journalist Johnny Valle. The critics would go against Yarita Lizeth. What was it that she said Brew Queen?

“What does the singer think pilena flower about the new folklorists?”, is what the tiktok. The aforementioned artist mentions that she disagrees with current values ​​and rejects the new style of clothing that folklore singers use in their shows. According to the Queen of the Beer, very short clothes “are not typical of a folklorist.”

By giving this answer, the journalist asks him if he means Yarita Lizeth, The Little Girl of Lovewhat Haydee Quispe manages to answer: “I prefer not to give names so as not to generate resentment”.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth offered a concert at Tingo María, but it did not end as expected: what happened?

The fans of both singers, pilena flower and Yarita Lizeth, they speculated that the statements would make reference to the latter. “Yaritathey talk to you” was one of the comments made by netizens; however, others showed their full support for the sweetie of love. “Each artist has her style and I like it Yarita Lizeth“, “You have to understand that times change”, sentenced the users.

Who pilena flower?

Haydee Elva Quispe Solís, better known as Flor Pileña, is a singer with an already established name in the world of folklore: she has 41 years of artistic life. During the last few weeks, the comedian Cucumber from the program “JB on ATV” He sang one of the singer’s most popular songs and it went viral on the networks.

songs of pilena flower

“Who’s going to believe you?

“Go back to your home”

“Friend, don’t drink anymore, please”

“Withered flower”

“A Message From Heaven”

“From Today Forward”

“I lost my youth”

Yarita Lizeth return to the stage

the popular singer Yarita Lizeth he had announced his temporary retirement from the stage, due to health problems; However, fortunately for his fans, the caravan of the ‘sweetie of love‘ and Yankees Productions are located in the province of chumbivilcasregion of Cusco. This confirmed his presence in the traditional Chumbivilcas Serenade which will take place on June 20.

#Flor #Pileña #criticizes #folklore #singers #fans #react #Yarita #Lizeth