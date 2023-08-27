flower denis ruiz She is a woman who does not give up. She gets up every day with her head held high and looking to surpass her records that always lead her to victory.

Last Friday that was what happened in the stadium of Budapest, Hungaryscene of World Athletics Championshipbecause with the first launch of the javelin He left a record of 65.47 meters, which gave him the beach medal and the box at the Paris-2024 Olympic Games.

Three years without competing

Last year, when he won gold in the South American Games in Asunción, Paraguay, once he got off the podium, he was sad, but those tears were of joy and satisfaction.

Ruiz, born January 29, 1991 in Prairie, Valle del Cauca, he remembered that he was returning from a hard test. She spent three years unemployed, without training, without competing, fighting against a painful and long recovery from the rotator cuff in her right shoulder, the same one that had his career in suspense.

“I felt sad because I had a dislocated shoulder, a rotator cuff tear, a broken bone. I focused a lot on God. They did an MRI two months after the treatment and it was glued. The doctors recommended care and I came back, ”he told TIME.

“He suffered a lot. It is not that she was going to retire, but that we thought that he would not return in the best way, ”he said. Carlos Lucumi, one of his trainers.

Flor Denis started training throws with Yolanda Beltranthen it passed into the hands of Lucumí and lately, in Ecuador, he was with the Brazilian coach Ramon Breto.

good results

At 32 years old, he sees the light at the end of the tunnel of his career, which has not had such great successes at the World and Olympic level. Her career began to pay off in 2010, when she was fourth in the South American Games in Medellín and silver in the Central American and Caribbean of Mayagüez.

went to the London Olympics 2’012, but it was 32. Gold was hung on the Bolivarian Games Trujillo 2013, the South Americans of Santiago 2014 and in the Central Americans and the Caribbean veracruz 2014, with 63.80 m.

fifth place in the Toronto Pan American Games 2015. He was at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro In 2016, she played in the final and was ninth, something that made her think big.

did not go to tokyo

“The strength he has is the determination to carry out training sessions, overcoming problems and injuries. Technically it has improved. At the end of the block he was pulling his leg to the side and lowering his left arm, but that block improved and I saw what happened, ”Lucumí recounted.

I start excited with the Olympic cycle towards Tokyo with the gold in the Bolivarians of Santa Marta 2017, but she was sixth in the Pan American Games in Lima in 2019 and did not have the option of going to the 2021 Olympics.

He returned to competition after injury and won gold at the 2022 South American Games and the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games. San Salvador 2023.

“That time was very hard. Flower never gave up. She is a fighter, combative, she never says that she is going to lose. The truth is that she is a person who overcomes adversity,” he said. Eliana Cruz, president of the Valley Athletics Leaguea friend, a person who has always supported her.

Flor Denis Ruíz won the gold medal in the South American Championship of Paraguay

Fear for your safety

Flor is the head of the home. She lives in Palmira with her seven-year-old daughter and her mother, Gladis. A sister lives on the second floor of the house, Mildred, who is her right hand, who takes care of Génesis when Ruiz is out of the country.

“I went to Puerto Rico with a scholarship. I did it because I wanted to study criminal justice, because since I was a child I wanted to be a police officer, but the sport won and when I returned to Colombia I continued training. That was in 2015 ”, she recounted from Budapest.

“I threw myself on the shoulders of my family. We never had a responsible father. My mother planted cane and she helped us out. I told her to leave her job, her back hurt and with her salary I helped her, ”said the World medalist.

She belongs to the support group of Valle Oro Puro and the governor of that department, Clara Luz Roldán, has special appreciation for her, since she was the one who helped her get the house where she lives.

The human values ​​of Colombia are immense.

Every day she travels from Pradera to Palmira on her motorcycle to do her training, but she wants stability and security.

“3 years ago I lived in my own house, the government of the Valley gave me the floor and with my savings we built the other floor. I did the white work, but I lack it ”, he recounted.

“I ask that you help me with a house in the city. I live in Pradera, I love it, but it’s complicated now that I’m going with the medal, so you have to be careful. My dream is that they help me with a house either in Cali or Palmyra”, he sentenced.

“It is very lonely. She is on a trip, in a championship, she is alone, she is little in groups, she has few friends. She is very quiet, rather she is focused on what she does and is rarely on social networks, ”Cruz said.

For Lucumí, what he did on Friday did not surprise him, because he knows about the conditions of his pupil.

“That mark of 65 meters did not surprise me, I always told him that he could shoot up, but he had to improve and he did. The Olympic Games is the goal now and you have to start preparing for them. The Japanese who beat him is the leader of the ranks and the others are not going to stand still, “said Lucumí, who was also a javelin thrower in his time.

Today, Flor Denis celebrates, and it is not for less. She remembers Génesis, Gladis, Mildred and her other siblings, Tatiana, Claritza, José, Jéfferson, Maryuti and Federico, for which he works hard.

