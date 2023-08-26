The Colombian women flower denis ruiz achieved the silver medal in the javelin throw, in the World Athletics Championships that takes place in Budapest, Hungary, with a mark of 65 meters 47 centimeters.

Ruiz also achieved the quota for the Paris Olympics, whose minimum record was 65 meters. The medal is the ninth for Colombia in the history of this competition.

(Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain’s team ‘goes on strike’)

(They reveal the cause of death of Bray Wyatt, WWE star who died at the age of 36)

First time

The gold corresponded to the Japanese Haruka Kitiguchiwho threw 66 meters 73 centimeters, confirmed that she was the great favorite.

The bronze medal went to the Australian Mackenzie Little, with 63.38 meters, while the other Colombian in the final, Maria Lucelly Murillowas 11 with 54.85 m.

It is the first time that Colombian athletics has won a medal in this complicated test.

QUOTE TO OLYMPICS! 🇨🇴👏

Flor Denis Ruiz qualifies for the Olympic Games #Paris2024 in the javelin throw, after qualifying for the World Cup final in Budapest with 62:05, he marks 65:47 in his first throw in the final and sets a South American record. pic.twitter.com/ptdXyU91bh – Paisadeportes (@paisadeportes) August 25, 2023

In the previous phase, Ruiz 62.05 meters the third turn, to finish second in his series and seventh overall.

32 years old, born in Padrera, Valle del Caucacame from winning gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games from San Salvador with a mark of 60.52 meters.

And in the South American Games in Asunción, Paraguaythe Colombian was gold with a record of 62.97 m.

(James Rodríguez, ‘without physical conditions’: accurate criticism for his level in São Paulo)

Sports