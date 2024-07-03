On August 25, 2023, the Colombian athlete Flor Denis Ruiz He won the silver medal in the javelin throw event at the World Championships in this sport, which took place in Budapest, Hungary.

That time, the woman from Valle del Cauca saw how the Japanese Haruka Kitiguchand she was knocked off the top spot on the podium with the last throw, with a record of 66.73 metres, leaving Ruiz with the silver after having achieved a mark of 65.47 m minutes earlier.

‘We live off this’

The Australian Mackenzie Little She won bronze with 63.38 m., another of the rivals that the Colombian card will encounter in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Last weekend, Ruiz was at the National Athletics Championship, which took place in Caliand warned that the Ministry of Sport He has not given him a penny for this achievement.

“They tell me that they have a protocol, that it takes more or less a year and a half for them to give me that money. I haven’t received a penny,” Ruiz told TIME.

Flor Denis Ruiz. Photo:afp

He added: “I don’t see it as normal, because one is an athlete and if one earns that much, then what one expects is to be given the money.”

Ruiz warns that this is not an impediment to preparing in the best way possible for his participation in the Paris Games, but he does point out that it is time for him to be given what he earned 11 months ago.

Flor Denis Ruiz. Photo:EFE

“We saw this, we worked hard to get help and to get paid. I won the medal at the World Cup and until now I have not received that recognition,” he said.

“That is the motivation that one has, to win the medal and the prize. I have a daughter, I take care of her, I have expenses, I travel and well, the money that I have earned does not come to me. I have to wait until the protocol that they say there is is fulfilled. For the moment, I continue to focus on Parisin my Olympics,” he said.