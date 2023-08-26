Flor Denis Ruiz, athlete number 24 from Colombia at the 2024 Paris Olympics

flower denis ruiz This Sunday he became the 24th athlete from Colombia with a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He did it after winning the silver medal in the javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Ruiz with a throw of 65.47, a South American record, was proclaimed runner-up in the world.

Aged 32, she made history by becoming the first Colombian athlete to reach the javelin podium at a World Cup. She also did it by beating the minimum mark that gives her the qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I would have liked gold, but I feel good because it is my best mark. I am super grateful. I have no words,” Ruiz Hurtado said.

The 24 athletes qualified for Paris 2024

1. Lorena Arenas (walk)

2. Eider Arevalo (walk)

3 to 20. Colombia women’s team (18 players)

21. Natalia Linares (long jump)

22. Daniel Restrepo (diving)

23. Ronal Longa (100 m, athletics)

24. Flor Denis Ruiz (javelin)

