Flor Denis Ruiz, athlete number 24 from Colombia at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Flor Denis Ruiz.
He achieved his box after winning silver in the javelin at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
flower denis ruiz This Sunday he became the 24th athlete from Colombia with a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
He did it after winning the silver medal in the javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Ruiz with a throw of 65.47, a South American record, was proclaimed runner-up in the world.
Aged 32, she made history by becoming the first Colombian athlete to reach the javelin podium at a World Cup. She also did it by beating the minimum mark that gives her the qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
“I would have liked gold, but I feel good because it is my best mark. I am super grateful. I have no words,” Ruiz Hurtado said.
The 24 athletes qualified for Paris 2024
1. Lorena Arenas (walk)
2. Eider Arevalo (walk)
3 to 20. Colombia women’s team (18 players)
21. Natalia Linares (long jump)
22. Daniel Restrepo (diving)
23. Ronal Longa (100 m, athletics)
24. Flor Denis Ruiz (javelin)
