Flor Denis Ruiz She was a medal candidate in the javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, But it became another disappointment for the Colombian delegation, as it left with an Olympic diploma.

The parrot went to the Japanese woman Haruka Kitaguchi, silver, Jo-Ane van Dyk and the bronze was hung on him Nikola Ogronnikova, with 63.68.

In the first throw, the Valle del Cauca native scored 60.49, a record that gave her seventh place partially, in search of the final among the best eight.

And in the second attempt, the Colombian marked 63 meters, while the Japanese Haruka Kitaguchi was first with 62.44 m.

Ruiz secured her place in the final round, in the group of the eight best after 62.41 meters in the third attempt.

At her side in the medal fight were Haruka Kitaguchi, Jo-Ane van Dyk, Nikola Ogronnikova, Sara Kolak, Yulenmis Aguilar, Kathryn Mitchel and Maria Andrejczyk.

In the second part of the competition, Ruiz did not exceed 63 meters, doing 61.68, 60.14 and 61.35 for a sad farewell to the Games.

She was not even close to the qualifying mark of 64.40, which would have given her the silver medal.

