Flor Denis Ruiz made a monkey She won the silver medal in the javelin throw, in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Hungary)with a mark of 65 meters and 47 centimeters, which gave him the option of obtaining a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The gold went to the Japaneseto Haruka Kitiguchi (66 meters and 73 centimeters) and the bronze went to the Australian Mackenzie Little (63.38 m).

(Kevin Quintero: EL TIEMPO Athlete of the Year, tells intimacies of the title)(Linda Caicedo is already one of the three best players on the planet)

What good is gold for you?

Ruiz, born on January 29, 1991 in Pradera, Valle, has a perfect Olympic cycle, having won gold in the Bolivarian Games, South American Games, Central American and Caribbean Games and the Pan American Games.

Flor Denis spoke clearly and based on her 2023 results, she placed second in EL TIEMPO's Athlete of the Year election.

Could your year have been better?

It has been a season of many successes, of many satisfactions. I feel calm about what I have achieved, because I have been working for a long time to obtain these victories. However, I think that next year I have to do better.

What did gold mean?

at the Central American Games

And from the Caribbean?

It is great because I have been consecutive champions in these events and that is an excellent balance for what is to come.

Flor Denis Ruíz's classification during the London 2012 Olympic Games

And what he won at the Pan American Games in Santiago?

I did celebrate that one. It turns out that he had never won gold in those events and this time it was given to me, hence the happiness.

It has a perfect Olympic cycle…

It's true, I have won in the four events of the cycle and that leaves me calm, although with greater commitment for what is coming in 2024. It is more of a motivation to be on the podiums.



(Novak Djokovic had a 2023 to expand his legend)

What plan do you have for next year?

The Olympics are the main thing. I haven't looked at the calendar much, but I will be in Europe in several competitions and I also want to win in them.

What did that silver in the World Cup leave you?

What I did is very great. Being a medalist in a world championship is the goal of any athlete and I achieved it.

It was a surprise?

Not so much because I worked for that, to achieve the goal, although losing the gold was difficult to assimilate.

Because?

The Japanese brand surprised me, it was in the last launch. It made me a little sad, but I was happy, I wanted the gold, but it couldn't be done.

Was achieving the mark for the Olympic Games on the first throw good for the moment?

The goal was to qualify for the Olympics, I did it in the final and at that point in the competition it was key, I relaxed a little, the anxiety and pressure went away.

It's good to have the Olympic quota in time…

It helped me a lot so that next year I won't be so anxious, now I'm preparing for Paris, that's what I need, without thinking that I have to do the minimum registration first.

What seemed positive to you in the test?

That record on the first pitch was the best thing that could have happened to me, because, as I told you, it gave me more confidence and took the pressure off.

What does that brand tell you?

It gives me motivation and tells me that we can go for gold in the Olympics. The rivals are not far away, but you have to work, you can't relax.

Did they fulfill what they promised you?

Yes, the house, which I had asked for from the Bolívar construction company, was delivered to me. The government of Valle and Indervalle helped me with that and I live peacefully in Gorgona.

(Luis Díaz sets off alarms: he was injured after a strong blow to his right leg, video)