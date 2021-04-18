One week after the death of Mauro Viale, at the age of 73, due to complications from the coronavirus, the program TV overdose (C5N, Saturdays at 9 pm), issued a report on his career and Flor de la V, who was a guest on the floor, spoke of the driver for the first time after his death.

Viale’s report featured a compilation of his career, his iconic on-air fights with Alberto Samid and his “show journalism” style. “I like that television more than that of now, with more mud and more bizarre”said the Black Vernaci about the report. “To you, Flower?”the driver asked him.

It should be remembered that Flor de la V had a controversial interview with Mauro Viale in 1997 in which he asked her strong questions about her gender change. Therefore, after seeing this report, Flor said: “First I want to thank you for this report, because There is a video with me and Mauro Viale that after his death, they began to reproduce a lot. And I think that type of video replicates violence, it is bad. “

And he added: “People talked a lot about that note. I think it was another type of journalism and a moment in Argentina where violence towards us was naturalized“And he made a request for justice for Tehuel de la Torre, a young trans man who disappeared a month ago.” People who want to contribute their bit should ask themselves where Tehuel de la Torre is, “added the actress.

“We wonder why no one asks where he is and why the media does not replicate the issue. This speaks of the violence that exists towards the trans community and of the invisibility“shot Flor.

Flor de la Ve. Instagram

During the interview, the actress broke down when talking about gender issues. “During these last years I have been attacked a lot because they accuse me that I lost my humor. And that criticism seems very superficial to me. When you see everything that I had to go through since I started in show business 25 years ago … “, said the actress through tears.

“Humor helped us survive and overcome prejudice, but at the same time, that humor enabled others to laugh at us. From motherhood I changed that way of seeing things. When I became a transvestite, a word that previously had a negative connotation, I became an undocumented person, for many you are neither a man nor a woman. And the media and the cinema helped make this normal, “explained Flor.

Finally, the actress said that there are more than 400 trans people missing. “I was leaving my house and I didn’t know if I was coming back. I stopped being afraid when I started working on television. I got things that I never thought I was going to achieve like my home, my family. So, Before pointing at me, think about everything I had to go through“concluded Flor.