It’s been a few years since Huaraz flower Y Gringo Karl They decided to put an end to their relationship of more than 10 years. Despite this, due to the different conflicts they had after their breakup, neither of them could rebuild their love life, since they were still married before the law.

However, things have changed and both have decided to take the party in peace so that their divorce is not a complicated process. In this way, they announced, for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”, that their papers are already in process.

Flor de Huaraz announced the end of her marriage to Gringo Karl. Photo: GLR

What did they say about the separation?

reporters from Magaly Medina accompanied the foreigner to the Municipality of Carabayllo to sign the divorce petition. Likewise, he took advantage of the presence of the cameras to send good wishes to his ex-partner.

“I wish him all the best, that he continue with his artistic life and that she knows a person who can love her ”, he expressed.

For its part, Huaraz flower He said that he already left the bad things in the past and hopes that his former partner has a happy life next to someone else. “I am no longer claiming my car, I am not claiming the things that have been taken. May he continue with his life, I hope he finds the happiness he seeks ”, he indicated.

Because they finished?

In October 2021, Huaraz flower appeared on the set of “The blowout of the Chola” and spoke about the controversial reunion he had with the Gringo Karl.