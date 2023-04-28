When flower castle she waves her hands, her bracelets—she suspects—acquire a protective mission: “I give myself a jewel for each premiere. It’s a marquee In shamanic terms, life is harmonized. The Peruvian producer and actress who has been the mother of many on television, theater and cinema is also a daughter of Piura, the city where she stepped on tables since she was 14 and from which she fled at 19. She is now 66 years old, practices tai chi , rides a bicycle, feeds his vision board with tourist prints —France is pending— and performs artistic roles with a certainty: “I have decided not to retire.”

Although she embraces performances such as “Dárdano” and “Transitando”, she has also decided to make a career line under the skins of Andean women with a rebellious temper. Today is PaulineAyacucho, —It will be until April 30 at the Nuevo Teatro Julieta– in “How Trees Grow”, a play written by Eduardo Adrianzén and directed by Rodrigo Falla. Before that, it was Gregoria de Condori in “Qué buena raza”, Hilaria Yupanqui in “De vuelta al barrio” and Justina in “El último bastión”.

—Do you consider that you have been pigeonholed in your functions?

-Yes I think so. On television, in general, you are pigeonholed. In other words, there is already a pattern and they already have you in a format. What happens is that I have tried to turn the format around. If a Peruvian actor has no possibilities, then you have to, in the difficulty, find learning. I am not in Miami: I have a territory here and I am taking my position from the dispossessed, from the women (…). For each of them I have elements, I weave their story. I would lack life to represent the number of women who make us the bridge, absolutely invisible.

—Would you like to play a role away from the recurring theme?

—The papers that have remained the most are my identification, the ones that have hit the most because the novels were more successful, but I have done others. (…) Theater is like a task, I always say that magical things happen. But, yes: the goat pulls pa’l monte; that is, I embrace with greater fervor the character that, I feel, is within my vision. I am an artist who loves the people. José María Arguedas, of whom I am a great scholar, speaks a lot about the Andean world. All my tours to Brazil and the United States have been done thanks to the play “Los ríos profundos”. How am I going to put a different chullo on the works that have structured me? I have immense gratitude.

Flor Castillo in “How trees grow”, work valid until April 30. Photo: diffusion

—Do you usually do in-depth investigative work to assume your roles?

—Yes and, thank God, I have had opportunities to do these experiences. For example, a work we did with Aníbal, “Ángeles y Caínes”, was a research work with a laboratory, the “Blue Madhouse”, where the physical element was the trapeze and the psychophysical element was ayahuasca. There she played a goddess, Kali.

Whenever the opportunity arises, Flor Castillo tackles classical theater. Photo: José Bernabé Vargas Machuca / Flor Castillo archive

She was 40 years old when she climbed the trapeze —”As a child I always wanted to be a circus performer”— and she regrets not having built a replica in her garden that would allow her to practice later. “But in a while I will, because my body is not exhausted yet ( …) Since I was 40 I began to improve: I stand on my head, I work my breathing, I have incorporated meditation”, he enumerates.

He takes care of his habits as he took care of his life project since his adolescence, when he faced a first challenge on stage: acting in the prison of Castilla (Piura).

Tell me about that episode.

—He was a character from “Medea” who, at my age (15), imagine! They were very strong texts: “Why did you make me a woman, why these breasts, this weakness?” I think that there he could take out everything he had kept since he was born. And in jail everything flowed until I got out and, I remember, there was a captain who was in charge of the moralization campaign, he offered to take us to our houses. And then I practically had to escape… He wanted to put his teeth in me, but I was quick. Months later, I was having lunch with the director and they sent us some beers, as well as a gift. It turns out that they were two prisoners who were free and they sent us this in gratitude for how wonderful it had been for them to see us in jail.

—Why did you move to Lima four years later?

—Actually I didn’t decide Lima, I decided Trujillo. Because in Trujillo he had contacts. They are already stories for my documentary, they already proposed it to me (laughs). I arrived pregnant at a monastery, but at that time it did not match my sensibility: everything was efficient, but cold. My purpose in life was to work as a playwright in kindergartens. Anyway, I ran away and my poor parents suffered.

Flower on their first birthdays (Piura); scenes captured by her father. Photo: Cesar Castillo Añasco / Flor Castillo archive

flower castle He moved to the capital to enter the ENAD (National School of Dramatic Art): he had a daughter on the way and little family support. “I have paid a lot. She lived at kilometer 22. Imagine! We studied from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and, the next day, since I was an artisan, I had to leave at 06:00 am to be in Lima at 08:00”. There is no bitterness, she says so with satisfaction.

—What was your first surprise as a migrant?

—I was pregnant and I already had a mother’s conscience that helped me a lot: I was no longer for fools. I mean, everything cost me more… I had to take care of my family, my dad could help me but for the tickets. I had my job as an artisan shoemaker and I had to go from workshop to workshop, sometimes I fell asleep (…). But I think that this is the Lima that touched me, as my character says in 1974: “Very impoverished.”

The first interventions of Flor Castillo in the Lima theater. Photo: Flor Castillo archive

In a piura that began to shelter cultural spaces of prosperous dye, a little Flower wanted to be a dancer, pianist, puppeteer, singer. His reference to her? Lily. “My mother was a born singer, she had a beautiful voice, and my father was her admirer (…). I became an artist because of that very high fence that my mother put me ”. Today it is she who, in the history of Peruvian art, has beaten, with laboratories and perpetual vocation, a marker that is difficult to beat. “I don’t like to say that I survive: to survive is to be low. I live!”.

