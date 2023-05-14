The writer Flor Bárcenas Feria, in Bogotá, in April 2023.

My name, crossed in the legs of the brave and sad woman who left the ocean with her dark skin and gave birth to me at the wrong time.

Tired I start in the world and I begin to be a decoration of the space, the strange insect that doubles beauty.

I am a historical contraction, I do not hide my face.

In the body of Flor Bárcenas Feria a garden flourished that does not stop growing and from there she got her name. Bárcenas was born 25 years ago in Montería, a troubled city in Colombia and in the bosom of a family that was slow to understand her life experience. That was how she found a safe place in literature and a tool to explore herself as a woman, as a black woman, as a black and trans woman. Now, with a degree in Literature and a student specializing in Creative Writing, she uses poetry to position herself in the world and transform hate speech against her community.

in his first book Freshwater Bellows (Beetle, 2020) talks with the Sinú River. A tributary that crosses his hometown and that in his collection of poems becomes a character who carries the weight of death and violence against trans women in Montería.

A year ago he lives in Cali, where he moved to continue studying. A few days ago, during her visit to the Colombian capital as a guest on a panel at the Bogotá Book Fair (FILBo), she spoke with Americanas about how trans poetry combats literary hegemonies.

Ask. How did your relationship with literature come about?

Answer. It comes from childhood, precisely because in my family, in my social context, I represented a kind of unknown. Writing was the first safe space, if you will, in which I could perform what I wanted to say. A space in which I could put my body to transit. Poetry for me has a very intimate relationship and is related to that desire to be and that desire for freedom that the people around me did not allow me. I grew up in a very violent family context, with a violent father, a subordinate mother who was dealing with the tragedy of having to be with a violent husband and I could not burden her with my own tragedy.

After many situations I migrated and at the university, in another city, is when I began to be aware of the power that I have with the word. Before it was just a place to vent. It’s just that for me writing has to do with sitting down and watching the world go by. It is not only the exercise of sitting down to write a poem or a text, it is deeper.

Q. Over the years, Flor has been transforming, does her poetry do it too?

R. I always say it: poetry saved me. It may be cliché, but it was. Poetry allowed me to look inward with an acuity that nothing else would have allowed me. That is to say, I believe in the power of poetry to change lives and to transform us, to get hold of words.

In that sense, my poetry is drinking all the time of my dreams. Now it has taken other directions and the transvestite experience is springing up much more. I am writing in that key, vindicating desire and destereotyping the only places in which trans women have been placed. It has been a search that I am exploring from language and from my body. But above all because a trans woman is not expected to develop in spaces of literature.

Q. She says that as a child she did not imagine that literature could take her so far. What would you say to that little writer today?

R. The Little Flower was very fearful and was thrown into silence because she saw no possibility of listening or resonance. If she could talk to her, she would tell her not to stop writing, that she should not forget that her hands can blossom poems. Since few transvestites have allowed us to manage our future, today I wish and fight so that many more can do it, not only in literature, but in whatever they want to be.

Q. He visited Bogotá to participate in this year’s FILBo. How do you read your presence there?

R. They are only now beginning to see what trans people have to say as important. That shows when they invite me, as in this case, to talk about how my writing process has been. The fact that I am going to talk about it in a place like FILBo is very powerful.

Q. Do you think there is a gap in references for trans childhoods or for historically marginalized populations?

R. Yes. That is why it seems urgent to me that there are more and more trans, black, seropositive women, writing and wanting to tell experiences from our corporalities. For me it is very valuable if another transvestite reads me and can find a way, identify with my writing or with what I am.

Q. What are your next steps as a poet?

R. The way in which we have to relate to our bodies, with our art, with our desire, with our sexuality, is something that we cannot tear away. That’s what I want and we have to write because it crosses us. Even so, I believe that it is dangerous that we only enunciate ourselves from that place of hypersexualization or that others want to approach us and our literature, only for those commonplaces. For this reason, my proposal from poetry at this moment is to show another a possible future for us. Imagine ourselves out of places of exclusion, claim tenderness and love. You have to control the narrative and we have that responsibility because that is what we are going to leave to other generations, to future trans women and how they are going to see themselves reflected, how they are going to see themselves in literature beyond that stereotyped place of sexualization. We are not just that. We are daughters, mothers, we write… we do and can do a thousand other things.

