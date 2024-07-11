Floppy Knights is available for free on the Epic Games Store starting today and running until 5:00 PM PDT on July 18. Epic platform users will be able to redeem the game at no cost and install it immediately or at a later time.

How to download Floppy Knights? As usual, it’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the game page on Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is completed.

At that point Floppy Knights will be forever tied to your Epic account, meaning you can download and install it whenever you want, without any limitations.