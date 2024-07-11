Floppy Knights is available for free on the Epic Games Store starting today and running until 5:00 PM PDT on July 18. Epic platform users will be able to redeem the game at no cost and install it immediately or at a later time.
How to download Floppy Knights? As usual, it’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the game page on Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is completed.
At that point Floppy Knights will be forever tied to your Epic account, meaning you can download and install it whenever you want, without any limitations.
An original adventure with a retro feel
If you’ve read our review of Floppy Knights, you’ll know that the title developed by Rose City Games is a curious hybrid between strategy and cards in which we play as Phoebe, a brilliant inventor seeking redemption.
We will therefore be able to set off in the company of our Floppy Knights, all equipped with peculiar abilities, and explore a world full of dangers, facing potential opponents within the scope of a turn-based system which involves the use of collectible cards.
We will have the opportunity to visit the most diverse scenarios, designed by the talented Marlowe Dobbe, and gradually refine our tactics to make the most of the capabilities of the units at your disposal and create powerful synergies to employ in battle.
Fascinating in its characterization, Floppy Knights can count on a system that immediately proves to be particularly solid, the deck builder mechanics are well integrated and the combats are confirmed to be exciting and fun.
