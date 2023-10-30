A great blow for Ben Shelton, who hoped to climb other positions in the ATP rankings, but exited in the first round of Paris-Bercy, the last Masters 1000 of the year before the ATP Finals scheduled for Turin in mid-November. The American, defeated by Sinner in Vienna, immediately lost in France against the Spaniard Davidovich Fokina, in a very intense match closed in 3 sets by the world number 28, who solved the first set in a tie-break, then lost the second 7 -5 and subsequently crushes Ben’s comeback attempt and closes 6-3 in the third. Davidovich, in the upper part of the draw, the one concerning Novak Djokovic (expected to return to the field, he has not played since the final won at the US Open), will face Griekspoor in the second round.