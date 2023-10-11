Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

There should be consequences for the Bundeswehr after the breakdown surrounding the billion-euro contract for the radio devices. Defense Minister Pistorius comments.

Berlin – The huge mishap in the Bundeswehr regarding the radio devices, which cost billions of euros: Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) absolutely wants to avoid something like this happening again. The politician wants to change procurement processes for the troops. The Defense Minister said he would set up a coordination office at the procurement office to involve everyone involved in the Bundeswehr, the ministry and industry ARD-Capital Studio on Tuesday. The position will be “located at a high level with the civilian vice president of the office.”

Coordination problems in the Ministry of Defense: Pistorius informed too late

Criticism of the Bundeswehr’s procurement office arose after it became clear that the new digital radio devices could not be easily installed in all vehicles in the Bundeswehr fleet. In addition, some of the over 200 different vehicle types have problems with the battery supply or the waste heat from the new devices. This leads to significant delays in the procurement project worth 1.3 billion euros.

The lack of radio devices for the time being also makes smooth communication with the armed forces of NATO partners more difficult. The Focus reported on maneuvers with partners in Lithuania and Mali, during which the Bundeswehr made itself a laughing stock with its backward radio equipment. Allies refused to communicate over the open network. The Ministry of Defense has prepared a confidential report on the billion-dollar breakdown, which according to Business Insider went to the members of the Bundestag on Monday (October 9, 2023). There, too, there was talk of coordination problems within the Ministry of Defense. Pistorius was not informed in time.

Pistorius speaks out about the personnel consequences after a radio breakdown

Pistorius was openly “annoyed” by the breakdown. The project was commissioned before his term in office. The head of the cyber and information technology department in the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Michael Vetter, had the portal Table Media said on Monday that he expected a large-scale conversion to take place “more in 2027” and not as early as 2025.

Pistorius also spoke to ARD when asked about possible personnel consequences from the affair. He said that, beyond the restructuring processes that had already been initiated, he wanted to clarify “which structural changes would make the departments more effective”. “We are setting up the house so that our soldiers are optimally equipped and can be led.” The digitalization of the troops is considered one of the central projects in the renewal of the Bundeswehr. Pistorius was commissioned by Chancellor Scholz to lead a “turning point” in the Bundeswehr. However, the special fund of 100 billion euros is probably not enough. The army also suffered from scandals such as that of Major General Marcus Kurczyk temporarily relieved of his dutiesunder criticism. (cgsc)