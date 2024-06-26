Renzi flops in Europe and in Florence

It is a very bitter June for the former Prime Minister and former Mayor of Florence, Matteo Renzi: defeated in Europe (despite the impressive number of personal preferences collected) and defeated – above all – in his Florence where he had first found success as President of the Province, then as mayor and finally, with the famous camper of the primaries, as Secretary of the Democratic Party.

That Florence that welcomed him as Premier accompanied by a very powerful Angela Merkel and who had saved him in the most recent national elections by giving the third pole over 10%.

An infinite love put to the test by the triple somersaults performed by Renzi in recent times with the collapse of the alliance with Carlo Calenda (another one who emerged with broken bones from the European round) and the burial of the hope of giving Italy a mature democratic structure with a right-wing coalition, a left-wing one and a clearly identified center.

It all failed in the space of just a handful of years. And today yet another defeat with his dolphin, now bitter adversary, Dario Nardella, who rejoices over the election of Sara Funaro as Mayor of Florence: his political creature and the first woman to sit on the highest seat of Palazzo Vecchio and, he , the Renzi, forced to the stake.

A an even more stinging defeat when combined with Nardella’s “niets” on the preventive agreement (Renzi had asked the deputy mayor for an agreement in the first round, denied) and on the agreement in the second round. A double “no” that had advised (or, perhaps, forced) Italia Viva not to take sides and therefore to leave freedom of vote. A freedom that, for Renzi, meant exclusion from the “broad field”.

And now? The scion of Pontassieve has no shortage of ingenuity and political resourcefulness but of course, blow after blow, even the best cashier risks being knocked out. And even rabbits in top hats end up for everyone at some point. But never give up on the champions: Berlusconi docet!