Floortje Dessing kissed her donkeys Jay and Lucas goodbye on Thursday evening and got into an all-terrain vehicle to travel 7,500 kilometers through eleven countries. Romania, Turkey, escorted through Iraq, crossing by boat and then via India to Nepal. It’s official Floor goes along another travel program, only an element has been added that you can call engaged or preachy, depending on your mood. Sitting next to her in the off-road vehicle is Jasper Doest, a biologist graduate and prize-winning photographer for (among others) National Geographic. He won the prizes (silver camera, World Press, Wildlife Photographer of the Year) with his photos of animals and their environment. Man only entered his oeuvre later, and as soon as he appears in the picture you know that the peace and natural order of the animals are over. In his work, man almost always faces alienation and the beast is enslaved, chained or tamed. The closer we get to nature, the further we are from it.

Jasper Doest kissed his two children goodbye on Thursday evening and packed his camera equipment. The idea is that he records the animal-nature-human relationship along the way, Floortje goes along for the stories behind the photos. They do not drive on spec, but purposefully towards their subjects. Romania is their first stop, and on the program is: the bear. About six thousand still live in freedom in the woods. Hunting bears is officially no longer allowed, using bears as a circus attraction is also not allowed and keeping bears captive as pets or mascots is prohibited.

But, in a village in the Carpathians, the owner of a ski resort turns out to own another bear. His name is Baloo and he has been in a cage next to the ski lift for 23 years. He does not intend to get up to greet Floortje, only when his caretaker indulges him with cornflakes and lemonade does he press his black licorice nose against the fence. Deadly, of course. And yet this was the first moment when Floortje’s observations seemed a bit superfluous to me. The series actually started with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi that the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be measured by its treatment of animals. That does give some direction to what Floortje thinks about it.

Baloo has to be free and right away, completely agree – although I wonder if he will ever find his feet in a forest again. People are terrible that we do this to an animal, I also think. But for the story behind the photo I would have preferred to hear the why, the how if necessary. Well that was probably impossible in this case, the caretaker spoke poor English and the owner did not show up.

It was easier for Floortje to talk to the founder of a bear shelter in the mountains. Conversations go best when something happens in the meantime. Freed bear takes a dip in the water of the swimming pool for the first time in his life. Bear checks whether the glass between him and the photographer cannot break. Bear Masha, rescued from a Ukrainian circus, moves rhythmically and constantly from front to back, back and forth. “As soon as she sees people, she reverts to the behavior she showed in captivity.” The one-on-one conversations that Floortje has with the founder of the shelter are again superfluous. And I also don’t know if “why do people put animals in small cages?” well the best question is to ask her. What will she answer but: “Man is ignorant and selfish and thinks himself the master of nature”? I would rather have known how Cristina Lapis managed to buy such a large piece of forest for ‘her’ 140 bears. And to feed, don’t forget that. Of course, as a child she was “sensitive and merciful” and concerned about animals. What child isn’t? The images are telling, now for the stories behind them.