TV maker Floortje Dessing received the Media Oeuvre Award from the media platform on Sunday Speaktube.nl won. She receives the prize for her years of career full of ‘magnificent’ programs and beautiful stories.

The jury, consisting of ADcolumnist Angela de Jong and Mouthpiecepublisher Richard Otto, calls her a ‘class apart’. The presenter was surprised by Jeroen van Inkel in the NPO Radio 2 morning show Ringing bumpkin.

Programs by Dessing are guaranteed to deliver ‘beautiful stories from special places’, according to the jury report. ‘That could be a heavenly white beach, full of swaying palms, but also a city in Syria that was shot to pieces.’ The report continues: ‘Despite the self-imposed limitations – the team that goes on a trip is often no larger than two people and all technology has to be lugged with four hands – she is only satisfied when she has beautiful images, where the love for the nature, people and animals from splash.’ See also Government authorizes anticipation of Aid Brasil in August

Dessing’s strength: ‘Whereas today’s society is all about more-more-more, Floortje shows that happiness does not come in money or an expensive house.’ Dessing, 52, has been in the business for thirty years. She first made radio and has been on TV since 1995, including various travel programs. Floortje to the end of the world won the Golden Televizier Ring in 2016.

For several years now, the Media Oeuvre Award has been presented to a person who has had a major influence on the Dutch media landscape. Previous winners were Jan Slagter, André van Duin, Tineke de Nooij and Antoinette Hertzenberg.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also The Mexican government terminates the 'Stay in Mexico' program

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: