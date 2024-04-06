Floorball | “You could always organize it here” – The audience had a great time in the Metro-arena thriller

The Indians and Oilers from Espoo attracted just under 2,000 spectators to the Metro-arena. The beer was flowing and the crowd was having a good time.

6.4. 20:52

The people of Espoo The fourth game of the semi-final series between the Indians and the Oilers turned into a thrilling thriller at the Metro Arena.

Having lost the previous three matches of the series and playing with their backs against the wall, the Indians rose to the level in 57:27. The home team Joonatan Lindholm shouted the Espoo crowd just one minute and eight seconds before the final buzzer by scoring the game-winning goal.

The Indians' 5–4 victory also meant that the match series will continue tomorrow in the same hall.

The match the opening set saw two cautious teams on the field. On the other hand, the stands were not crowded when the beer flowed at the sales points of the Metro Arena on Saturday evening.

The setting for combining the consumption of soft drinks and floorball entertainment was suitable. There were tables reserved for enjoying refreshments around the stand.

“This is nice. There is more of a sports event atmosphere. Espoo vs. Espoo games could always be organized here. There would definitely be spectators”, those watching the match in the stands Henna Tissari and Elena Antikainen they say.

They had come to cheer on their boyfriends playing for the Indians.

“There are much better places here,” Antikainen compares. “And a more relaxed atmosphere”, Tissari continues.

Elena Antikainen (left) and Henna Tissari were sure of Indians' victory.

Antikainen was sure of the Indians' victory before the third period of the match.

“I did a tarot prediction before the game. It's so exciting that I can't watch, so I had to watch beforehand,” he laughs.

Tuomo Reponen explained the game from the middle of the beer tables.

Audience had settled on the long sides of the Metro-arena in the lower stands.

Among the audience, between the two beer tables, Ruuttu had settled down to explain the game Tuomo Reponen. He praises the narration place.

“This was also a wish. It's not that I can get to the middle of the tables, but that I can get closer to the field. Sometimes I've narrated from the glass booth above,” Reponen says.

According to the professional, the commentary point is high enough, but close enough to the field.

“You can see the field well from here and I'm right in the middle of the action and the mood.”

People 1,842 pairs of eyes had arrived at the Metro Arena. One of them was a former league player Toni Tevio.

Having played 181 league games in the early 2000s, Tevio has experience in ice rink games. He played in Josba when the city played finals in the sold-out Joensuu ice rink at the beginning of the millennium.

“All the side stories and they are really nice. We have moved forward”, Tevio compares to the beginning of the millennium.

“A big hall requires a lot of spectators to raise the atmosphere. You can see the bump a little, otherwise this is fine.”

Oilers' Markus Markkola and Indians' Valtteri Kainulainen fought hard on Saturday night. In the end, the black-shirted Indians took the thriller to their name.

Even if there could have been more people, the ex-player who has followed the sport for a long time sees that there is a need for events like Saturday night in the sport.

“These games must be played here for the future as well, to build slightly bigger events.”

Audience At the Metro arena, just under a couple of thousand spectators had arrived.

At sales points there has been a lot of buzz throughout the match. However, beer sales – which are clearly more lively than a regular floorball game – won't put even a euro into the home team Indians' chest. They go to the company responsible for the Metro arena's food services.

Indians will offset the box office revenue of the event.

“If you think about the Finnish sports business, many clubs live off side sales around events. It's a shame that it won't happen here,” the president of the Indians Toni Leiponen inches.

However, the accompanying sales, which are more lively than the usual event, can be seen in the enjoyment of the audience.

“Absolutely. There's a good atmosphere here and the service is great,” praises Leiponen.