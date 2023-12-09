Floorball World Championships | “At least there’s money there” – Timo Suonpää went on a backpacking trip to Asia and ended up working in Singapore

Singapore

of Singapore Sitting in the OCBC arena is a Finnish man who knows the secrets and specialties of Singaporean floorball.

Helsinki Timo Suonpää has worked in the background of various national teams in Singapore for six years. The title was coaching consultant for a long time.

“Mostly it has meant coaching the national teams,” Suonpää said on Thursday during the quarter-final match between Finland and Poland.

In his work, Suonpää has consulted women’s, men’s, girls’ and boys’ national teams. Although Suonpää is no longer officially on the lists of the Singapore women’s national team at the ongoing Women’s World Cup, she still monitors the players’ performances as a stand coach.

In Finland, Suonpää coaches Northern Stars’ N18 team and the women’s team, which plays in the 1st division.

“ “I feel like I fit in here really well.”

How a Finn ended up coaching in Southeast Asia? Suonpää tries to tell the pattern briefly.

In 2016, he and at that time was involved in the coaching of the Finnish women’s national floorball team Markus Huhtimo did a backpacking trip to Asia. Suonpää had sent an email to Asian floorball activists. According to him, the reply from Malaysia came two hours after sending the message.

In the 2013-2014 season, Timo Suonpää coached SB Pro from Nurmijärvi in ​​the Floorball League.

Suonpää and Huhtimo toured Malaysia and stopped in Singapore on the way back. Suonpää knew a Singaporean By Jill Quekwho played in the 2007-2008 women’s floorball league in SB-Pro from Nurmijärvi.

Suonpää asked if Quek could show them the city. This replied that it would be fine if Suonpää and Huhtimo come to conduct the training for the Singapore women’s national team. The two would be paid a hotel night as a salary.

“Then, after we had spent about a quarter of an hour in the initial heats, Quek came to ask if we could become national team coaches. We laughed about it with Mahu (Huhtimo) that of course it can be done.”

Things progressed, and in 2017 Suonpää was already with the Singapore national team at the Women’s World Championships in Slovakia.

In recent years, Suonpää has traveled to Singapore twenty times. In addition, he has participated with the teams in the Asian championship tournaments and the World Cup in Europe.

There have been no real problems along the way, which Suonpää finds somewhat surprising.

“I like that Singaporeans are on time. No mañana, mañana business here. Things are also said fairly directly. I feel like I fit in really well here.”

“ “Parents consider that playing sports is not a part of going to school and a future career.”

In the local ones in men’s and women’s floorball leagues, three sets are played with a running playing time of 15 minutes, while in Finland at the main league level, three sets are played with an effective playing time of 20 minutes. While the indoor basketball leagues in Finland last from about September to April, in Singapore two seasons are played during the year, Suonpää says.

“It’s obviously related to school holidays, which go differently than we do in Finland.”

Suonpää compares the Singaporean system to the “Yankee system”, which means that young people move around in schools. Schools also buy the majority of sports services. Suonpää thinks that there are more professional coaches in Singapore than in Finland, because as teachers they receive compensation for their work.

“The level of coaching is a separate matter.”

The local culture brings its own challenge to the development of floorball. There are a lot of people, and the competition for places to study and work is fierce.

“Parents here consider that playing sports is out of the question of going to school and having a future working career,” says Suonpää.

in Singapore it is estimated that there are approximately 15,000 floorball enthusiasts. There are about 4,000 registered adult players, of which there are about a thousand girls and women. For comparison: there are around 50,000 licensed players in Finland.

Suonpää points out that Finland and Singapore have roughly the same number of inhabitants, about 5.5 million.

“There are more floorball players in Singapore than many Finns probably realize. For me, it’s a big deal that the sport is played here in schools.”

The International Floorball Federation IFF has also increased the training of coaches in Singapore. Now you get an official diploma from the training.

“Making a mark is extremely important here, so it’s a big deal for local floorball.”

Timo Suonpää chatted with the Finnish team manager Tiia Ukkonen at the meet & greet event of the World Championships in Singapore.

The previous one the women’s floorball world championships were once held in Singapore in 2005. This time the world championships have been criticized for the small number of spectators and the lack of marketing.

Also on Thursday, there were hundreds of empty seats in the stands of the first hall of the OCBC arena.

The athletes have also asked why the games have been moved to Asia in the first place. The grandeur of floor bandy can be found in Europe. Suonpää brings another perspective to the discussion.

“It rubs a little on my wheels when they say that the games are so far away now. For six years I have watched the action from this side. It depends on where you look from, whether Asia is far away. From Australia’s or Singapore’s point of view, there is not. Singaporeans are happy to travel to Europe for the Games without any complaints.”

“ “If the sport wants to grow big, we need Germany, China, the United States and maybe India. Is there potential in Asia or not – at least there is money there.”

“I understand the criticism, but it’s about what you want. Do we want floorball to be a European or an international sport? If the latter, then you have to show your face in Asia sometimes.”

Suonpää says he understands the concerns related to the economy, but he doesn’t understand the “button” that has arisen from the fact that even the sports federations of big European countries sometimes have to put their hands a little deeper into their pockets.

“If the sport wants to grow big, we need Germany, China, the United States and maybe India. Is there potential in Asia or not – at least there is money there.”

Suonpää agrees with the criticism of the poor viewership of the Singapore Games. It has been a big disappointment for him that there have been no school children in the stands. It is not enough to explain that the schoolchildren are now on vacation.

Even the host country’s own matches have not drawn more than hundreds of spectators to the stands. In terms of sports, Singapore has done reasonably well, to say the least. The country is aiming for the best World Cup ranking in its history, which is 12th. On Thursday, Singapore lost to Japan with 3–4 goals.

