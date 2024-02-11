Floorball | Veera Kaup's incomprehensible pipeline is being marveled at in Sweden

Veera Kauppi has been in a fierce attack in the Swedish floorball league.

Finland the star player of the women's floorball national team Veera Kauppi was chosen as the best in the world in January, and now a Swedish magazine Expressen has brought up a really wild statistic from Kaup's last years.

Representing Thorengruppen, Kauppi, 26, has played 18 matches in the Swedish premier league this season and scored 30+23 in them, which entitles his teammate to second place on the points exchange by Emelie Wibron after (28+27).

However, this season's performances are not the subject of Expressen's astonishment, but Kaup's point streak. According to the newspaper, he has scored points in no less than 116 consecutive matches. The pipeline has lasted 1,932 days, i.e. almost five years and four months. Expressen describes the tube as unparalleled.

“It sounds pretty sick,” Kauppi wonders.

“I'm not very well versed in that kind of thing, but that's fun to hear.”

See also Coronavirus | Corona is now spreading with exceptional force - Do this if you suspect infection Oona (left) and Veera Kauppi celebrate the Champions Cup victory in Thorengruppen's shirt in Lempäälä last year.

Kappi has never missed a point in Thorengruppen's ranks. His previous scoreless game came as a rookie, when he scored a career-high 91 points in 26 games.

In total, Kauppi has missed points only three times in 124 matches. 393 points have been accumulated. He has no explanation for his point streak.

“When the match starts, you just want to give your contribution. As a striker, scoring goals and providing assists is the best. In my role, the points are important, but the most important thing is always that the team wins.”

The pipeline can be expected to grow in Sunday's match against league jumbo Åkersberga.

“We'll see. We have talked about it so much now that it can become extra pressure. But usually I like it.”

Read more: The Finnish team has to weigh in every morning – the reason is Singapore's merciless climate

Read more: Veera Kauppi, who made it to the World Cup final in Finland, told the story of her trademark fan: “It's a ring ring”

Read more: Veera Kauppi was again chosen as the best in the world

Read more: Finnish superstar Veera Kauppi was heavily disappointed in the final performance: “Unforgivable”