Floorball | TPS took the floorball finals to the seventh game – “It was about time to win at home”

The championship will be decided on Friday in Tampere at the Hakametsä ice rink.

Nokian KrP wasted another chance to take the floorball championship medals from under the noses of Turku Palloseura. In the sixth game of the Men’s F-League final match series, TPS was able to grab their first home win in the finals at Turku Kupittaa with a score of 4–2 and tied the series at 3–3.

The Finnish championship will be decided on Friday in Tampere at the Hakametsä ice rink, because the Kotikenttä Rahola sports center of the Nokia team does not meet the criteria for the deciding match. According to the guidelines of the Floorball Association, there must be more than 2,000 seats for the audience in the sixth and seventh finals.

TPS, which played with its back against the wall, left the head coach Santeri Raatarilan along exchange at a time to extract profit from Nokia.

“I told the players that every change is an opportunity. I tried to create for the players a belief in success and a desire to enjoy the game. We had to get the tension and fear out of our thoughts,” Raatarila shed light on the background of the victory.

“Two losses in the home games of the finals really hurt. Now was the time to win in front of the home crowd.”

Turku The basis of the ball club’s victory was the winger of the first chain Peteris Trekse. The Latvian scored the home team’s first two goals Jere Niemelän of inputs. The first chain returned after a break of a couple of matches to the same good attack as in the regular season games.

The point shark of the first chain Miko Kailiala didn’t increase his points balance on Wednesday, but the man is still at the top of the playoffs with his 30 power points.

Kailiala, who will move to Switzerland next season, stated that despite the victory, TPS still had a lot to improve on for the seventh final.

“Really tight and even start. Once again, it was a good indication that breaking the final series is not an easy thing. On Friday, Hakametsä will certainly have a tough shot at the championship,” Kailiala stated.

Both final teams are hunting for their first Finnish championship. There is a silver medal from four years ago in TPS’s trophy case, and KrP, on the other hand, in addition to last year’s silver medal, has won the SM bronze twice.