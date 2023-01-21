Floorball | TPS celebrates the victory of the women’s Finnish Cup in floorball – Jari Isometsä had to settle for silver

TPS won SB-Pro in the final match.

21.1. 21:17

TPS won SB-Pro 7–4 in the final match of the women’s Finnish Cup in floorball in Hämeenlinna. The Finnish Cup victory is the second in club history for TPS women. The previous number one status is from 2017.

“It wasn’t a good game from us, but of course nothing was taken away from the opponent. Pro played with good skills, succeeded at the right moments and in that sense made our life difficult. The wins are counted”, TPS head coach Aki Vilander said Yle in a TV interview.

The power player in Saturday’s final was from TPS Anna Marttala, who scored two goals and had one assist. TPS has had a great season, as the team leads the women’s F-League after collecting full points from its 16 matches.

“The work continues, but now we can enjoy ourselves for a while”, TPS’s hero player Ella Alanko-Salminen rejoiced.

Former top skier Jari Isometsä also received a silver medal, as he is a SB-Pro physical trainer.

In the men’s final, OLS and Classic will meet on Sunday.