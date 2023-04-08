Floorball | TPS celebrated the SM gold again, Laura Rantanen struck in the overtime

TPS won the women’s Finnish floorball championship.

TPS celebrated the second consecutive floorball women’s F-League championship in Lempäälä on Saturday with a 4–0 win, when Classic fell 6–5 in the overtime Laura Rantanen with a goal in the 69th minute.

A year ago in Porvoo, Laura’s little sister Noora scored the championship goal. Laura’s little brother Mikko celebrated the NHL championship last year, so the family is full of decision-makers.

Along with Ranstane, the team’s great heroes included the one-season point record of 19+16=35 in the playoffs Milla Nordlund. He now scored two goals.

“I would have liked all the finals to be as tight as this one. You enjoy these the most. The atmosphere was great when there were so many fans from Turku. A year ago they were good in Porvoo as well,” Nordlund said.

In the regular season, TPS won all 21 matches in regular time and nine previous playoff matches. So on Saturday, it played the first match of the season that went into extra time.

Nordlund, who will also continue in the team next season, sent his greetings to the club’s men, who will face Nokian KrP in the finals starting next weekend.

Special thanks went to the unmarried spouse who was present Ville Hirvisuo.

Deer swamp and also the retired captain of the Classic Alisa Pöllänen think TPS deserved their championship this season.

“The trainings I have watched in Turku have always been of a high standard. Work has been done seriously when there has been competition for playing spots”, Hirvisuo analyzed.

Pöllänen finished in a happy mood.

“The decision has been matured for a couple of seasons and the decision was finally made when the medal was secured. After the game, I told everyone that we should be proud of this, because not every girl has a medal. Silver was our maximum performance this season,” said Pöllänen.

Winning a championship without a loss is not uncommon. Classic’s women won all their matches in the 2016–17 season. In the same season, the Classic also celebrated the men’s gold.