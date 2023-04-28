Floorball | TPS became Finnish floorball champion in overtime

The deciding game was watched by 5,107 spectators at the Hakametsä ice rink in Tampere.

TPS rose Mikko Hautniemi with an overtime goal to become the Finnish champion of men’s floorball.

TPS won the final series 4–3. In the seven final matches, Turku’s winning numbers were 3–2.

The deciding game was watched by 5,107 spectators at the Hakametsä ice rink in Tampere. It is the second-highest number of all-time in the final series of the sport.

TPS’s final opponent Nokian KrP was very involved from the start, the final sharpness was still missing. The shots missed the covering Turku players or the national team keeper at the latest Oskari Fälden’s to the keys.

Overtime progressed for more than ten minutes as a cautious game, until TPS burst the KrP defense with passes. Got the ball on the left side Olli Laine sent it in front of the goal, and Hautaniemi controlled the solution.

Season there was no doubt about the floorball city and the top club when TPS already won the F-League women’s championship earlier this spring by far.

Before this, the only men’s league medal of TPS, which entered the league in 2007, was the spring 2019 silver. Before this, Nokian KrP, which entered the league in 2008, had silver from last spring and bronze from 2018 and 2021.

TPS is the thirteenth club to win the men’s Finnish floorball championship. In the past, the trophy has been won by SSV (11 times), Classic (6), Oilers (4), SPV (3), Josba (2), SCDalmac (2), Manse United (2), Blue Eyes Team, Happee, Viikingit, VFT and HIFK.