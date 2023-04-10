Floorball | “The world’s biggest floorball club” kept its league position

Eräviikingit was born in 2016, when Tapanila Erä and Salibandyseura Viikingit joined forces.

9.4. 23:34

Helsinki In the fifth qualifying match of the floorball men’s F-League, Ärävikingit defeated Liminga’s Niittomiehet with a score of 9–2 and retained their place in the league with a 3–2 victory.

From the hero department Mika Moilanen paced the game of the Helsinki hosts with 2+3=5 points and ensured a good end to the dreary season.

The Ärävikings market themselves as the world’s biggest floorball club, and the first season brought the men’s SM silver. Since then, the trend has been downward.

The rock bottom happened this season and it was to derail EräViikingits down the league ladder to Divar.

On Saturday LNM led their home match Four times and was caught up in the league promotion, but Eräviikingit tied for the last time Jani Kukkolan with a goal a couple of minutes before the end of the actual game time and decided the game in favor of 5–4 Tommi Rosendahl by hitting the winning shot.

On Sunday, Kukkola scored the opening goal of the match and Rosendahl cheered the score 1+3=4.