Floorball | The men’s F-league gets a new champion – Nokian KrP and TPS play in the finals

Nokian KrP won convincingly 10–6 and eliminated Oikers from the continuation with a 4–0 win.

7.4. 20:32

Henry Johansson with his four goals, Nokian KrP secured a spot in the floorball F-League finals in Friday’s semi-final match against the Oilers. KrP won the away match with 10–6 goals, and Johansson’s career goal total in the playoffs reached 99.

KrP knocked Oilers out of the continuation with match wins 4–0. In the finals, it will face TPS, which defeated Happe 3–2 in Friday’s match and won the entire semifinal series 4–0.

The semi-final results mean that the men’s F-League will be crowned champions for the first time.

KrP was in the finals for the first time last spring, but Classic took the championship. TPS’s only finals experience is from spring 2019, when the championship also went to Classic.

TPS’ medal balance is one silver. In addition to silver, KrP has two bronzes.