Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Floorball | The confusing ghost goal of the floorball final remains in effect

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in World Europe
Classic’s appeal did not go through.

Floorball The ghost goal seen in the 19-year-old boys’ final series remains valid and in the statistics. The floorball association’s disciplinary committee rejected Classic’s appeal on Tuesday evening, the association says in its announcement.

In the second final match played last Sunday, SBS Wirmo tied the match at 3-3 so that the ball went into the goal through the side netting, and the hit should not have been accepted under any circumstances.

Although the ball went into the goal through a too big hole in the side netting, far behind the post, the referees did not see the situation. Video review is not used in matches. The goal stood, and in the end SBS Wirmo won the match 5–4.

In its decision, the Disciplinary Board refers to the competition rules, according to which the decisions made by the referee in the match are final according to the competition rules. As a general rule, objections made against such decisions cannot lead to a rematch, the release states.

However, the association can order a rematch if the referee has made a decision against the rules in the match. According to the board, the observation that turned out to be wrong is not like this.

The decision of the Disciplinary Board can be appealed to the Appeals Board of the Volleyball Association.

Classic leads the final series with match wins 2–1. The next match will be played on Friday. Three wins are required for the championship.

