Floorball | Sweden’s joy broke through the silence in the World Cup final, Du gamla, du fria freshened up again

Sweden dominated the World Cup final from the start and defeated the Czech Republic 9–3. The gold was Sweden’s tenth.

Zurich.

Floorball the men’s World Cup ended with quite an anticlimax.

In the final match, Sweden easily defeated the Czech Republic with 9–3 goals.

Sweden already scored four goals in the opening set, and the Czech Republic didn’t really get into the match at any point. Sweden’s goalscorers were Emil Johansson, Malte Lundmar and Alexander Galante Carlström. They each scored two goals.

Galante Carlström was also chosen as the tournament’s most valuable player.

Swiss In the World Championships, the new world champion that the sport was longing for was not obtained, even though the Czech Republic drew 3-3 against Sweden in the first group and Switzerland defeated Finland in the first group.

The World Cup gold was Sweden’s tenth, while Finland still has four. For the Czech Republic, the silver was the second and fourth overall World Cup medal.

There were a total of 155,000 spectators at the World Cup tournament in Switzerland. Even in the World Cup final, the brand new Swiss Life arena in Zurich was full, but the atmosphere was subdued due to Sweden’s superiority.

The most amazing performance was heard in connection with the gold party from the Swedish fan audience, who sang passionately Du gamla, du friaa.

In addition, the home crowd’s Favorite team had already played in the bronze match against Finland that started in the afternoon, and when the final started, the biggest shout resource had already been used.

Sweden will get to defend their World Cup gold in two years in front of their home crowd in Malmö.