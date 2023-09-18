Floorball | SaiPa’s 17-year-old super promise made a wild record

SaiPan’s Miisa Turunen broke the single match assist record in the women’s F-League on Sunday.

From Lappeenranta Miisa Turunen was already known as a potential future world number one at the age of 14, when she made her debut in the women’s Floorball League.

Today, 17-year-old Turunen has been able to meet high expectations. When SaiPa crushed Welhot on the away field in Kuopio with a score of 14–2 in the F-League match on Sunday, Turunen also set a new record for assists in one match of the series.

Turunen assisted an unbelievable nine of SaiPa’s 14 goals. The previous record was seven assists, reached by SB-Pro Mira Wickman in January 2014.

The value of the performance is emphasized by the fact that in floorball, unlike hockey, assist points are awarded to only one pitcher.

From the right Turunen, who plays as a shooting left winger the weekend was quite. On Saturday, in the opening game of SaiPa’s series season, he scored 4+1 against SSRA.

After two matches, the team has 15 power points, which is enough for the overwhelming top spot in the F-League points market after the opening weekend.

Despite her young age, Turunen already belongs to the women’s national team. He turns 18 in October.