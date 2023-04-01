Floorball | Rasmus Kainulainen’s red card got the Oilers into trouble

The home teams Nokian KrP and TPS started the men’s F-league semifinals with victories.

Nokian KrP and TPS won their home matches in the first semi-final matches of the floorball men’s F-League. KrP defeated Oilers with a score of 9–6, and TPS defeated Happee with a score of 4–1.

KrP started the match against the Oilers very well. The away team got into trouble already in the second change after being on the sidelines at the beginning of the season Rasmus Kainulainen got a red card for hard contact.

The Oilers came within a goal of the hosts in the second period, but Mikko Laakson and by Henri Johansson goals in successive exchanges stifled the chase.

In Turku the home team TPS decided the victory with accurate defense, and not the home team’s goalkeeper Oskari Fälden let behind like Eppu Suhannon shot.

The series of matches that ends with four wins continues on Sunday in Espoo and Jyväskylä.