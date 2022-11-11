Floorball | Peter Kotilainen uploaded a concrete way to overthrow Sweden

Peter Kotilainen says that the final loss to Sweden at the last World Cup left a lot to be settled.

11.11. 21:59

Striker Peter Kotilainen was one of the team’s happiest players when Finland defeated Germany 11–2 in the quarterfinals of the World Floorball Championships.

Kotilainen was called from the substitute’s place to Zürich in the middle of the games and directly to the deciding games. The attacker, who now represents SPV, immediately scored.

Kotilainen started his long-term radar pairing of the national team in the second court Ville Lastikan with.

After the game was over, the duo pulled on their sweatpants and started preparing for Saturday’s semifinal match.

“It feels good to be here. Nice to get to play against Sweden. In the last final, I lost a bit of a tooth in the hole”, Kotilainen referred to the final defeat experienced in the Hartwall arena last December.

The native would have liked to have played the entire tournament now, but he is also satisfied with the quick start.

“This is not an optimal situation, but I did say right away that I would be available if needed. There is no problem with this.”

A native says directly that Sweden is the worst possible semi-final opponent.

“The best in the world at the moment. We’re going to win.”

By what means will Sweden fall?

“It has to be better than last December in Helsinki. We led the match and I think we were on the back foot, but we gave the win away.”

The home team has a concrete trick to defeat Sweden,

“One goal more than Sweden, then we’re pretty close to victory.”

Read more: In 2008, a strange play was seen in the yard of a Swiss hotel – how were the players woken up now Petteri Nykky?

Read more: Germany fell handsomely, but now it’s Finland’s last moment to stop the mess