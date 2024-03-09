Floorball | “People's time has been wasted here” – a tearful dispute broke out in the F-League

FALLBANDY a rift has broken out in the men's F-League. The focal point is the number of matches in the series, which the majority of clubs wanted to drop.

Clubs in favor of a smaller number of matches are concerned above all by how the process leading to maintaining the current number of matches (33) has been handled.

“People's time has been wasted here. It's as if an alternative has been maintained, which in practice hasn't existed”, TPS sports director Perttu Kytöhonka says.

DISCOURSE the number of matches started at the January meeting of the F-League and league clubs, where the results of the season survey conducted in November were reviewed. In it, the clubs were asked for their opinion on the number of matches. There were three alternatives: in addition to the current 33-game model, 28 and 27-game regular seasons.

Five clubs supported 33 games, the remaining seven were divided between two other proposals.

“I asked afterwards if any decisions had been made, to which the answer was that not yet. I prepared for the meeting at the beginning of February with the idea that I would be able to argue for a smaller number of matches. It came as a surprise there that the management team had met earlier and decided to propose that we go with 33 games,” says Kytöhonka.

After the presentation of the league management team, Kytöhonka talked with other clubs and approached the league management with a counter-proposal. It was supported by six clubs, in addition to which three others expressed that they wanted to continue the discussion.

EXECUTIVE TEAM pulled out as a presentation and the F-Liiga announced that it would continue the discussion at the meeting at the beginning of March. However, in the meeting held in Tampere on Wednesday, there was no discussion about the number of matches for the upcoming season.

“The constructive comments were praised, but it didn't lead to anything. More than that, it was a calming situation in which the ability of certain clubs to fight against windmills was measured,” characterizes the club boss, commenting on the topic anonymously.

On Wednesday, instead of the upcoming season, we discussed the development of the series in the longer term.

“It suddenly changed in between. And it is not specified whether we are talking about the 2025–2026 season or the time after the F-League's current strategy season (ends 2028). All the rhetoric has been muddled. Hardly every club could have misunderstood,” says the club boss who was at the meeting.

Perttu Kytöhonka works as the sports director of TPS and head coach of the men's league team.

He says that clubs are especially frustrated by the lack of transparency from the direction of the league. In the clubs that supported a smaller number of matches, it has been felt that the number of matches had already been decided.

“A lot of time and energy has been spent on this in the clubs, but it has had no meaning.”

SOCIETY BOSS says the league's atmosphere tends to fluctuate. Now there is a strong cross-pull and confrontation within the league, he describes. It is due to the different realities of the clubs.

The current 33-game model is supported by the top clubs Classic, Nokian KrP and Oilers, whose teams feature several semi-professionals.

For smaller clubs, the number of matches is a matter of vitality. Inflation has increased costs, but the clubs' income streams have not grown at the same pace since the corona pandemic. There are also no signals of a pick-up in the declining audience numbers.

At the same time, the league's athletic standards have risen.

“It has been a great situation in the sport, when you have been able to take playing seriously and at the same time have been able to train academically and create a working career. However, in the current number of matches, some kind of threshold has been exceeded”, says Kytöhonka.

He reminds that the F-league is largely an amateur series.

“Clubs don't just need tens of tons, they need hundreds of thousands of euros to be able to offer the players a semi-professional everyday life, so that they don't have to make such big sacrifices in the rest of their lives,” says Kytöhonka.

Another club boss is worried about the direction the series is going in – both sportingly and financially.

“The quality requirement that the top currently sets is tough. The group of players who are ready to invest in the sport to that extent is starting to decrease alarmingly.”

“With the current measures, the average age of the series will decrease and the game differences will increase. Certain organizations are allowed to work to make it through the season in general financially.”

SOCIETY BOSSES estimate that the F-Liiga cannot necessarily reduce the number of matches, because the commercial contracts of the series, for example the broadcast contract with Ruutu, are tied to the current number of matches.

“It has been clearly agreed between Ruuttu and the F-league that if the number of matches changes substantially, it may have an effect on, for example, the production support paid by Ruuttu. However, this is only one of the reasons behind the decision to present”, the main league manager of the Floorball Association Joni Toivola tells.

Why then has there been a discussion about the number of matches at all?

“Would it have been possible to decide on a different number of games? It would be. The consensus was that the current number of matches is good with changes to the match schedule. Even from those clubs that opposed 33 games, there were direct statements that the number of games discussion is not the core, but the rhythm of the season. In my opinion, this whole thing could have gone better.”

The number of spectators is decreasing, there are even fewer more experienced players and the clubs' income has not grown at the same pace as the increase in expenses. Smaller clubs feel that the current trend is making clubs even more cramped. Do you see it as a threat that the series is looming behind the top three clubs?

“I definitely don't see it that way. A complete match program and a better calendar, which the teams can influence, is of great importance.”

