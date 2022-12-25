Floorball | Oona Kaup’s great action caught the boss’s attention, he recorded it on video: “Wonderful!”

Swedish floorball league star player Oona Kauppi was in the Christmas spirit.

Floorball star Oona Kaupin gesture after the Swedish Superliga match played on Tuesday was received by the club boss of Swedish Falun by Daniel Lindkvist to collapse.

Lindkvist filmed and published a video on Twitter, in which the Finnish national team’s attacking cannon is playing with the Swedish kids on the field after the game.

“Credits to Oona Kaup! He played with the kids for a long time. If he wasn’t a favorite player yet, he certainly is now. Great!” Lindkvist tweeted.

Kauppi, 25, was in a good mood after the game. The Finnish team Thorengruppen won the game 8–3 and Kauppi scored 2+1.

Swedish Indoor bandy magazines interviewed Shop around the case.

“There were a couple of kids there who asked if I could eat with them. Of course I said yes,” Kauppi recalled.

“I like that and I’m always there if someone asks to play. I like talking to the kids and I feel it’s important after the games. It’s a big deal for them. It doesn’t have to be anything special: you can ask them what they liked about the game and if they had fun,” Kauppi said .

In the end, Kauppi had to hurry from the field to the shower and to the team bus, so as not to delay the others’ journey home. He tells Innebandymagazinet that otherwise he could have continued even longer.

“Whether it’s a home or away game, I always try to chat if someone asks for a group photo. I’m quite an extrovert and I think it’s important that we can meet. Some may feel that five minutes does not matter, but it is important. It can give you a little extra motivation for training,” he said.

Swedish the league will be on winter break for Christmas and New Year. Oona Kaupin, his twin sister Veeran, Tuulia Ahon, My Kippilän and Mia Vallenius represented by Thorengruppen has been the superior number one team of the fall season.

Thorengruppen has won all 15 of their games and the team’s goal difference is 142–41. Oona Kauppi, who made 24+15 performances, is second in the points market of the series.