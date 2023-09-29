Floorball | Oilers’ Rasmus Kainulainen plays with special equipment: “Is it the future?”

Floorball star Rasmus Kainulainen took the gloves to use on the playing fields this fall. On Friday night, there was no magic in the gloves when the Oilers, represented by Kainulainen, suffered their first loss of the season in a local game against the Indians.

The people of Espoo The Oilers and Indians played out an even match in the men’s F-League. The local dispute was resolved in favor of the visiting team Indians only in overtime, who won 6–5.

On the field, the attention was drawn to the Oilers Rasmus Kainulainen. And not only because the wily winger is one of the most entertaining players in the series. Kainulainen, 26, used rarer equipment for the indoor basketball courts this season.

Kainulainen plays with gloves in hand.

“The bat stays better in the hand,” Kainulainen explains.

The first one Kainulainen once tried gloves a year ago at the national team camp, for practical reasons. There was a blister in the palm.

“They felt good and there was probably some success,” the attacker remembers.

Once again, the gambler from Gotholland tried the gloves this summer. This time, too, for practical reasons.

It was hot and sweaty at the Esport Arena, where the Oilers usually practice. Kainulainen asked to borrow gloves from the Oilers’ other goalkeeper From Rasmus Hellsten.

“I hit three balls in the small game. I felt that the strokes went well and I didn’t notice any drawbacks. I thought the gloves were here to stay.”

Gloves, with which Kainulainen plays, is made for American football. In indoor bandy, they are used by many goalkeepers. The Oilers forward praises that the racket has a better grip when the sweat does not run from the hands to the grip.

“Otherwise, the upper hand might fake with sweaty paws. The feeling of playing is more confident.”

Kainulainen says that there has never been a worse case of gloves on the field. In social media, floorball juniors, on the other hand, have wondered about personal equipment.

“I have explained that I can no longer play without them. Many have said the same thing, that their hands sweat a lot.”

“Is that the future then,” says the attacker, who has played in one men’s World Cup in his career.

Autumn in previous games, Kainulainen has used red and neon yellow gloves. Yellow with a black home shirt, red when wearing a white away shirt.

Kainulainen assures that it is not a matter of style.

“According to my mood, I have changed the colors. Both got a hole in the middle of the palm. That’s why it was more runny in the last games.”

In the local game against the Indians, Rasmus Kainulainen did not manage to score. Little brother Justus, on the other hand, scored four hits.

On Friday evening in the Tapiola sports hall, the player played with white gloves. Known more as an organizer of situations, Kainulainen shot hard in the local game. Ulärima rattled in the second period with superiority, but Kainulainen missed the goals this time.

“There was a lot of shooting, but it didn’t work today. However, you can’t put the gloves on,” said Kainulainen, who regretted the loss, after the fight was paused.

The Oilers The character of the evening was Kainulainen’s little brother Justus. The 24-year-old center forward scored four goals. The hat trick was already complete in the opening set.

“Just a basic routine. I didn’t expect anything less”, Rasmus Kainulainen commented on his little brother’s evening speech.

The even local match was only decided in overtime. Indians Samuli Junnila stopped the clocks at 63:36. A low flick straight from the cross pass slipped past the Oilers goalkeeper Markus Laakson armpit to web.

“Today was a late game for us. The guy kind of ate us alive. They were better in every area when we were banging our heads against the wall,” Kainulainen lamented.

The Oilers suffered their first loss of the season. One point from Friday night was still enough to put the Oilers at the top of the F-League. The team from Espoo has collected 10 points.

Having grabbed two points, the Indians are fifth in the series with eight points.