Floorball | Novelty book: The acknowledgment ended quickly when the Finns echoed the Maamme song on the bus of the Swedish national team

Henrik Quist, the credit defender of the Swedish floorball team, was Mika Kohonen’s partner in controversy for a long time. The relationship between the two only warmed up during a round of golf together, says Mika Kohonen in his book.

Finland the exceptional singing performance of the national team stars on the Swedish team’s bus confused the floorball stars of the western neighbor, it is said that the all-time floorball player Mika Kohonen46, in the middle of life.

Oskari Saaren and Jussi Evinsalon written by The price of passion – Mika Kohonen’s story appeared on Thursday.

A special episode happened in the spring of 2006 in Stockholm. Finland had lost the World Cup final to Sweden bitterly in overtime.

Koho and two other Finnish players had been asked to a press conference. The victorious Swedes had acknowledged the Finns waiting in front of the media space in a disrespectful tone.

So Kohonen, Finland’s captain Jaakko Hintikka and Jari-Pekka Lehtonen decided to skip the press conference.

The disappointed Finnish team faced the Swedes again in the evening at the closing ceremony of the World Cup tournament.

The yellow-blue top defender Henrik Quistwho had been running his mouth even before the press conference, continued his rant as the teams were moving to their buses.

Broken by disappointment and tired, Kohonen wondered about the lack of respect of the world champions. A younger brother who was part of the Finnish World Cup team Mikko and the second goalkeeper Pekka Nieminen instead, they did not remain idle.

In the book, it is told that the younger Kohonen and Nieminen got on the bus in Sweden, took off their shirts and let out the Maamme song.

“Confoundingly, Swedes quieten down to listen to a memorable performance and generally accept it with good humor. Other Finns also join the choir performance, and none of the Swedes say anything, but everyone listens to the end of the performance,” the book says.

Kohonen describes the situation as special and confusing. The song performance has changed the aggressive atmosphere into a respectful and good-natured one.

“Mika Kohonen thinks that in a similar situation the Swedish players would have been thrown off the bus before the end of the first stanza.”

Mika Kohonen in Finland’s shirt in 2006.

In the book, Kohonen says that Quist was one of the few players that the Vaajakoski native didn’t appreciate. There had been sparks between the two for four years before the night in Stockholm.

Helsinki at the closing party after the 2002 World Cup final, which Sweden also won, Quist, in his twenties, had acknowledged Kohose, calling him “Silver boy” and a loser.

According to Kohonen, Sweden’s biggest stars Niklas Jihdea and Anders Hellgård the younger teammate’s behavior seemed embarrassing.

Kohonen had answered by laughing, but another Finnish national team player Hannes Öhman was already approaching the Swede when the restaurant’s janitor had intervened.

“Now you guys are a bit in the wrong place for this thing. We were in the hall before, and now the situation is such that you have no business in the restaurant, the janitor who threw the Swedish trio out of the restaurant had said, according to the book.”

Kohonen and Quist met unexpectedly in the summer of 2017. The Finn was in Gothenburg to see his older son Gabriel’s games in the Gothia Cup football tournament.

Kohonen asked his old competition partner on the floorball courts Anders Hellgård – which Kohonen characterizes as the toughest opponent of his career – to a round of golf.

Hellgård picked up Kohonen and said that there would be a surprise waiting on the field. Quist was waiting for Koho on the golf course.

After a tense initial atmosphere, the story of the old dispute partners started to slip, even though Quist did not really regret his quarrel from years ago.

“Joint encounters were remembered with warmth and humor, and Kohonen was delighted to meet. Quist turned out to be a top guy, and the hatchets were buried during one round of golf without the matter even being brought up in particular.”

In the book Kohonen talks about his years of torment under the yoke of knee injuries. The pains were so terrible that the professional floorball player only slept an hour a night.

The downward spiral eventually led to mental problems. Kohonen spoke openly about his depression in 2014.

The floorball star could call his little brother Miko, but couldn’t bring himself to say anything, the book says.

The four-time world champion ended his extensive playing career in January 2021.

Kohonen was voted the best player in the world five times. Kohonen is also the only player who has scored more than one hundred points in one season in the Swedish league. SSL’s point record of 39+68=107 was created in the 2000–01 season in Balrog’s ranks.

Mikko and Mika Kohonen played in Happee in the 2004–05 season. The season ended with a final loss and silver medals.

