Nokian KrP was victorious.

Nokian KrP has won the first gold medal in its club history.

KrP defeated Seinäjoki Peliveljet in the final match of the men's floorball Finnish Cup after extra time 5–4.

Vili Liponen shot the championship goal in 63.49

Founded in 1997, KrP has SM silver from 2022 and 2023 and cup silver from 2020 and 2021.