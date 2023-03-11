Floorball | Major club Erävikingit had to qualify for the league – “This was a big disappointment”

Experienced striker Mika Moilanen propelled the Erävikings to victory in the final match of the regular season. However, it was not enough to directly stay in the F-League. Overtime continues in the league qualifiers.

11.3. 19:48

The Wild Vikings–LASB 5–2

Spring is the best time for a ball player, they say.

Even among the Eräviking men’s league team, this statement is signed if it’s about getting to the culminating playoffs of the season, but in other cases the phrase is referred to with a glove.

In the coming weeks, Eräviikingi won’t be feasting at peak times. Its regular season in the floorball men’s F-League went smoothly. After a difficult beginning of the season, some kind of rough phase began, but it did not lead to the desired result. Dreams of an early spring break and holding a place in the league were immediately replaced by overtime in the league qualifiers.

In the final match of the regular season, the men’s representative team of the major Helsinki club beat their opponent from Lahti 5–2, but it was not enough, because Nurmon Jymy got one league point from Turku jumbo team FBC at the same time.

Experienced attackers Mika Moilanen and Tommi Rosendahl scored two goals to a man in Saturday night’s victorious match in Mosahalli.

“A big disappointment, but the games continue. You just have to recharge yourself,” said Moilanen after the regular season ended.

Moilanen already planned to end his career after last season. In his opinion, studies in land surveying technology, work and floorball are not an easy equation.

However, Ärävikingit desperately needed help for its team and approached Moila, who decided to join at the turn of October-November. The man with two World Championship golds and two World Championship silvers has played an important role, and now the work continues in the qualifiers.

“I have played in the qualifiers before in my career during the AC Hak days. This doesn’t depend on endurance”, stated Moilanen and referred to the qualifying system, where a place in the league must be won with six wins.

Executive director of Erävikingki Jari Oksanen was on various tasks in Mosahalli on Saturday and also had time to be excited about how the final round will go.

“Of course, getting into the qualifiers is a disappointment, because we assumed that we would stay directly or be in the last playoff spots,” said Oksanen.

Eräviikkin’s Ossi Jalonen (number 44) toiled in Saturday’s match.

League the qualifiers will start later in the spring with eight teams. There will be six teams in the division, and the league teams will include Eräviikingi and FBC. In order to keep the league position, two rounds must be won, and in both rounds the opponent must win three times. So there is enough work to do.

Until a few years ago, Ärävikingit was one of the biggest floorball clubs in the world. It is still the largest in Finland with 1,700 active members.

Executive Director Oksanen is happy that the club’s women are playing in the league semi-finals and that the juniors in several age groups are starting their playoffs. A kind of crowning glory is the men’s representative team.

“The men’s league team has had a challenging season. We made a conscious choice and set out to drive young people into this team. A dozen players from the P21 team that won the Finnish championship last season were promoted to the representative team.”

“We knew the situation and knew how to prepare for not playing for the championship, but we couldn’t have expected such a difficult season.”

According to Oksanen, the difficulties are the sum of many factors.

“Young people have had to take responsibility for which they have not yet been fully prepared. Experienced players from the beginning of the season were injured, and at no point could the best lineup be put together.”

Winger Oliver Sillanpää was absent from the beginning of the season. There were also injuries in the center of the first court With Tommi Rosendahl. There have been the same complaints about defenders Tuomas Aholla and Perttu Järvinen.

In Oksanen’s opinion, the difficulties culminated in a difficult beginning. Towards the end of the season, the Eräviikings loosened their grip, but not enough.

Under the name of Erävikingkien, the fusion club won silver at the men’s championship at the end of the 2016–2017 season. In the next two seasons, its streak ended in the quarterfinals of the league. Spring 2020 was cut short in the grip of the corona pandemic. Since then, Eräviikingit has been in ninth place twice in the regular season.

What should be done in order for the Eräviikings to play in the playoffs again in the near future and aim for medals?

“We are building from our own talents, we make the frame and put other capabilities in order. Top coaching is needed to support the players. We want to raise responsible people ourselves and make the team attractive,” said Oksanen.

The CEO reminds that the foundation cannot be fixed in an instant. It won’t happen in one or two seasons.

“Money does not flow freely in this sport to acquire players. Long-term work must be done.”

Tampere Classic and Turku Palloseura are among the league’s winners. Classic defends the championship again.

“These clubs too have once had to rebuild their league story,” reminded Oksanen.