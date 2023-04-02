Floorball | Kova Taklaus divided the disciplinarians: “The situation fulfills all the elements of a violent physical game”

Oilers Rasmus Kainulainen’s game penalty was overturned in the disciplinary delegation.

Floorball the disciplinary delegation of the men’s premier league F-League has overturned the game penalty that was given in Friday’s round. The disciplinary trio disagreed about the case and belonged to a group Timo Toivonen left a dissenting opinion on the decision.

Espola’s Oilers received a game penalty on Friday Rasmus Kainulainenwhich tackled Nokia’s KrP Morics Kruminsia. The tackle can be seen in the YouTube video below.

The disciplinary delegation watched according to his decision Kainulainen was guilty of “at least reckless physical play”. However, the contact was deemed to have landed on Krumins’ shoulder.

“The disciplinary delegation considers it possible that the raising of Kainulainen’s hands and the resulting additional push was the result of Kainulainen trying to protect his head after Krumins’ bat hit Kainulainen hard on the head,” the decision reads.

Delegation two of the members were of the opinion that a match penalty should not be awarded for the situation. It means that Kainulainen will not be suspended. If, according to the delegation, the game penalty sentence had been correct, Kainulainen would have according to the disciplinary rules of the series was suspended for at least one game.

In his dissenting opinion, Toivonen considers that the situation involved a violent physical game as defined in the rules.

“In this situation, all the elements of a violent physical game are fulfilled according to the common game rules used at the beginning of the season. In the case of a hit to the head area, a two-game ban should be imposed as a minimum penalty for a foul worth a game penalty. I therefore consider that Kainulainen should have been banned for two matches”, Toivonen reasons.

The semi-final series between Oilers and KrP continues today on Sunday with the second match. KrP won the first match.